Cricket Cricket PSL 6 to resume from June 1, full fixtures, schedule Several PSL players tested positive in March after Peshawar Zalmi coach Daren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz breached the bio-secure bubble by meeting with their franchise owner Javed Afridi, who was not part of the bubble. PTI 11 April, 2021 17:58 IST Before the COVID-19-induced postponement, 14 league matches were conducted between February 20 and March 3. (File photo) - PSL/Twitter PTI 11 April, 2021 17:58 IST The postponed matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi from June 1 to 20 with the nation's cricket board promising a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs.The participants will begin their seven-day quarantine from May 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.The League was postponed after several players tested positive in March after Peshawar Zalmi coach Daren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz breached the bio-secure bubble by meeting with their franchise owner Javed Afridi, who was not part of the bubble.Before the postponement, 14 league matches were conducted between February 20 and March 3.READ: PSL 6 bio-bubble was broken and compromised on several occasions: PCB The decision to resume PSL-6 was taken by PCB's Board of Governors during a virtual conference call on Saturday.The PCB had appointed a two-person fact-finding panel to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for the PSL-6 and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events."The BoG discussed and debated the panel's findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken."The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants." The statement further stated that the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company in order to ensure the safe resumption and completion of PSL 6."The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will commence from 22 May in one hotel and following three days of training sessions, PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June," it added.FixturesDATEFIXTURES1 June,TueLahore Qalandars v Islamabad United2 June, WedMultan Sultans v Karachi Kings3 Jun, ThuIslamabad United v Quetta Gladiatrs4 June, FriPeshawar Zalmi v Lahre Qalandars5 June, SatIslamabad United v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultns v Quetta Gladiators 6 June, SunPeshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings7 June, MonQuetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars8 June, TueMultan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi9 June, WedIslamabad United v Lahore Qalandars10 June, ThuQuetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings11 June, FriMultan Sultans v Islamabad United12 June, SatQuetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars13 June, SunIslamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi14 June, MonMultan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars 16 June, WedQualifier Team 1 v Team 217 June, ThuEliminator 1: Team 3 v Team 418 June, FriEliminator : Winner of Eliminator 1 v Qualifier loser 20 June, SunFINAL