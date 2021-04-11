Cricket

PSL 6 to resume from June 1, full fixtures, schedule

Several PSL players tested positive in March after Peshawar Zalmi coach Daren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz breached the bio-secure bubble by meeting with their franchise owner Javed Afridi, who was not part of the bubble.

PTI
11 April, 2021 17:58 IST

Before the COVID-19-induced postponement, 14 league matches were conducted between February 20 and March 3. (File photo)   -  PSL/Twitter

PTI
11 April, 2021 17:58 IST

The postponed matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held in Karachi from June 1 to 20 with the nation's cricket board promising a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the COVID-19 SOPs.

The participants will begin their seven-day quarantine from May 22, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The League was postponed after several players tested positive in March after Peshawar Zalmi coach Daren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz breached the bio-secure bubble by meeting with their franchise owner Javed Afridi, who was not part of the bubble.

Before the postponement, 14 league matches were conducted between February 20 and March 3.

READ: PSL 6 bio-bubble was broken and compromised on several occasions: PCB

The decision to resume PSL-6 was taken by PCB's Board of Governors during a virtual conference call on Saturday.

The PCB had appointed a two-person fact-finding panel to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for the PSL-6 and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events.

"The BoG discussed and debated the panel's findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken.

"The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants." The statement further stated that the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company in order to ensure the safe resumption and completion of PSL 6.

"The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will commence from 22 May in one hotel and following three days of training sessions, PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June," it added.

Fixtures

DATEFIXTURES
1 June,TueLahore Qalandars v Islamabad United
2 June, WedMultan Sultans v Karachi Kings
3 Jun, ThuIslamabad United v Quetta Gladiatrs
4 June, FriPeshawar Zalmi v Lahre Qalandars
5 June, SatIslamabad United v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultns v Quetta Gladiators
  
6 June, SunPeshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
7 June, MonQuetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
8 June, TueMultan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
9 June, WedIslamabad United v Lahore Qalandars
10 June, ThuQuetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings
11 June, FriMultan Sultans v Islamabad United
12 June, SatQuetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars
13 June, SunIslamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
14 June, MonMultan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars
  
16 June, WedQualifier Team 1 v Team 2
17 June, ThuEliminator 1: Team 3 v Team 4
18 June, FriEliminator : Winner of Eliminator 1 v Qualifier loser
  
20 June, SunFINAL