Pujara slams hundred for Sussex, first in first-class cricket in more than two years

Cheteshwar Pujara struck his first first-class hundred in more than two years in a County Championship match for Sussex against Derbyshire on Sunday.

Pujara reached the landmark in 237 balls with a flick through mid wicket and brought up his 51st score of hundred of more in first-class cricket. The veteran batter, who has had a lean patch of late, last scored a hundred in January 2020 for Saurashtra against Karnataka in a Ranji Trophy match. His last Test century came in January 2019 against Australia in Sydney.

The 34-year-old was excluded from India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka in February, along with Ajinkya Rahane, following a slump in form that has seen him averaging 26.29 since the beginning of 2020 in the longest format. In the recently concluded group stage of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Pujara scored 191 runs in five innings at an average of 47.75, including a 91 against Mumbai.