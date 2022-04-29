Cricket Cricket Pujara hits third successive hundred in County Championship It follows his 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire and an unbeaten double against Derbyshire. Pujara became only the second Indian to score a double-century in the County Championship. Team Sportstar 29 April, 2022 20:57 IST Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a third successive hundred in the County Championship Division 2. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 29 April, 2022 20:57 IST Cheteshwar Pujara, playing for Sussex, scored a third successive hundred in the County Championship Div 2 in the match against Durham on Friday.He reached the three-figure mark off 162 balls.It follows his 184-ball 101 against Worcestershire on Day 3 of a County Championship, Division 2 game. He was eventually dismissed for a 206-ball 109. ANOTHER!@cheteshwar1pic.twitter.com/4nqhzhQjqW— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 29, 2022 He had earlier scored an unbeaten double against Derbyshire. Pujara became only the second Indian to score a double-century in the County Championship. Mohammad Azharuddin was the first, having scored 212 against Leicestershire in 1991 and 205 against Durham in 1994, both for Derbyshire. Pujara hits hundred against Worcestershire in County Championship The veteran batter has been suffering a lean patch of late. While his last international century came against Australia in January 2019 in Sydney, he managed just 124 runs in six innings in his most recent Test series against South Africa with an average of 20.66.His poor form led to his exclusion from India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. He has been averaging 26.29 since the beginning of 2020 in the longest format. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :