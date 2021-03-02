Cricket

Punjab CM urges BCCI to include Mohali Cricket stadium for IPL 2021

CM Amarinder Singh also assured that all arrangements for the safety of players would be made, should Mohali be reconsidered as a short-listed venue for IPL 2021.

PTI
02 March, 2021 18:12 IST

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise.   -  AKHILESH KUMAR

Expressing surprise over the exclusion of Mohali from the list of venues short-listed for the upcoming IPL, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to the BCCI to reconsider the decision.

The CM also assured that his government would make all necessary arrangements for the safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) at Mohali has been the home base of Punjab Kings franchise.

Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai have been shortlisted as potential venues but the BCCI is yet to take a final call on the matter.

Mumbai was also being considered but a spike in COVID cases means that IPL games are unlikely to be held there.

Punjab's daily COVID-19 count has been relatively low and on Tuesday, 635 new cases were recorded which pushed the active tally to 4853.

The 2020 IPL was held in the UAE in empty stadiums but there is a possibility that the upcoming edition at home will allow spectators with the COVID situation improving drastically.