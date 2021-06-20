De Kock misses ton but South Africa in control of second West Indies Test

South Africa's Quinton de Kock fell four runs short of successive centuries but the tourist took charge of the second and final Test against West Indies by the close of the second day’s play in Saint Lucia on Saturday.

De Kock chased a wide delivery from seamer Kyle Mayers (3 for 28) and was caught at gully for 96, having scored an unbeaten 141 in the first Test, as South Africa was bowled out for 298 in its first innings.

West Indies battled in its reply and was dismissed for 149 on the close of play as innings top-scorer Jermaine Blackwood (49) perished going in search of his half-century, leaving the host trailing by 149 runs.

The South African bowlers shared the wickets with seamers Wiaan Mulder (3 for 1), Kagiso Rabada (2 for 24), and Lungi Ngidi (2 for 27) all making use of the helpful track, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2 for 47) also pitched in, including the scalp of Blackwood who skied a delivery to Dean Elgar at mid-off.

West Indies was bowled out for 97 and 162 in the first Test and those frailties were evident again as it battled with the quality of the South African seam quartet on a wicket that is assisting the bowlers.

Its innings got off to the worst possible start when captain Kraigg Brathwaite was caught first ball down the legside by wicketkeeper De Kock off Rabada, and only Shai Hope (43) and Blackwood showed any sort of application at the crease after that.

South Africa won the first Test at the same venue by an innings and 63 runs and is aiming for a first away-series win in four years.