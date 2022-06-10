R Ashwin leads club MRC 'A' to maiden TNCA 1st division title

Just a week after playing in the IPL final for Rajasthan Royals, R. Ashwin was back in the heat of Chennai turning up for his club side in the TNCA first division playing in the semifinals and finals where he led his club - MRC ‘A’ - to its maiden title on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Ashwin said, "The purpose of playing these games is to shift from 20 overs to this (red-ball) format. All these things are workload management. As you grow older, you play more and play smarter."

“I am trying to do that. I am enjoying my game. I just want to go there (England) and take it as it comes. I feel I can contribute with the bat and bowl well. I want to keep ticking on my fitness and keep working," added India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Commenting on his club's side's title triumph, Ashwin said, “We are just at 1/10 now. The goal is to probably win more titles in the next 10 years. Winning titles do not happen overnight. But We have a vision; we had a goal.”

“I believe I am giving my one per cent by coming back and playing here. With our team, there has been a lot of hard work and credit to (Guru) Kedar, R. Srinivasan and D. Vasu and the management for the support,” he added.

Speaking about the league, Ashwin said, “I wish the TNCA pushes the game to three or four days next year. Only if these quality players play back to back against each other, will there be more competition for places in TN.”

“If you are serious about playing good red-ball cricket, both our fast bowling and our (TN) batting against fast bowling needs to go up. I believe that we must be able to provide better wickets (for pacers). If we can play TNPL in Dindigul and Tirunelveli, we can do that for the first division games also. It will also spread the game in the districts and you are going to get fast bowlers.”