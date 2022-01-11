Rabada on Kohli: Credit to him, he batted very well

“There is no greater teacher than experience,” said Kagiso Rabada as he celebrated his 50th Test with a four-wicket haul at the Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Rabada said, “The game is in the balance. We would have liked to win the toss. We did well to restrict India to 223, we need to bat well.”

Kohli shines but India folds for 223; Rabada takes four

Technology under scrutiny after Virat Kohli survives DRS scare

About his contest with Virat Kohli, Rabada said, “I was trying to swing the ball away, not bowl at his pads. Credit to him, he batted very well. He left well too.

“There is still a lot in the wicket. You don’t have control over conditions. Batsmen have to grind it out."

Asked about left-arm quick Marco Jansen, Rabada said, “He has a burning desire to play, he’s a tough character, that’s the first thing you look for in a player. He has the X factor, he has natural talent, he can win games for you.”