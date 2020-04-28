COVID-19: Raghuram Bhat distributes food rations to poor families

Former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat distributed food rations to around 150 poor families affected by the coronavirus lockdown here. The good deed brought him as much joy as wearing the India cap.

A friend, who was working for this cause, contacted Bhat and asked if he would like to help in the effort. Bhat jumped at the chance, not only donating money for purchases but also doing the rounds to distribute the rations (rice, dal, sugar, salt etc.).

“I feel content and happy. It was wonderful to help others. This has brought me as much joy as wearing the India cap,” Bhat told Sportstar. Bhat, the Karnataka senior state selection committee chairman, was moved by the experience. “A few women cried when I gave them the ration packets. Seeing them shed tears made me emotional, too,” Bhat said.

Big crowd

Bhat, who represented Karnataka with distinction in 82 First-Class matches, plans to continue the charity exercise. “A big crowd gathered, but unfortunately we couldn’t help everyone as our rations ran out. We felt bad about it. It feels wrong to turn away the needy. So I assured them that I’ll be back on Friday with more rations,” the left-arm spinner said.

The 62-year-old called on the public to take up similarly rewarding humanitarian work during these troubling times. “God has given a lot to me. I must give to others,” Bhat said.