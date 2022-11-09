Raghuram Bhat elected unopposed as KSCA president

Former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. BK Sampath Kumar is the new vice-president.

While A. Shankar is set to take over the role of secretary, Shahvir Tarapore will become the joint secretary.

ES Jairam is the newly appointed treasurer of the State cricket body.

MS Keshava, KV Manjunath Raju and MS Vinay have been named members of the managing committee (from the Institutional Members category) from the Bangalore Zone.

Sanjai Poll and NN Yuvaraj have been chosen to represent the managing committee from the Life Members category.

More to follow...