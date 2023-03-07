India coach Rahul Dravid pays tribute to S. Dinakar, The Hindu’s senior cricket writer

India head coach Rahul Dravid started his press conference ahead of the fourth Test against Australia, remembering The Hindu’s senior cricket writer S. Dinakar, who passed away in Indore.

“On behalf of the Indian cricket team, I would like to express my deep sorrow and regret at the passing away of veteran sports journalist S. Dinakar. For a lot of you, he would have been a close friend, a colleague, so our thoughts are with all of you - his friends, his family, his colleagues,” Dravid said.

“At a personal level also, I knew Dinakar for a long time. Honestly, he has covered some of my games from the time I played Ranji Trophy or just after that, he was someone who was passionate about the game in the country, cared for cricketers. I pay respect on behalf of the team and personally also, it’s a loss. Heartfelt condolences to all of you. Our thoughts are with you all.”

The veteran cricket writer had just reported the third Test between India and Australia in Indore and was preparing to leave for Ahmedabad for the fourth Test, when he collapsed in his hotel room. He is survived by his father.