Rahul Dravid applies for India head coach job

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has applied for the position of India's head coach on Tuesday.

Dravid, currently the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, was initially hesitant about taking up the full-time coaching role. The BCCI top brass requested him to apply for the job during the final of the Indian Premier League on October 15.

READ| Paras Mhambrey applies for Team India's bowling coach job

Dravid had asked for time, and he applied on the last day of sending in the applications.

With his fantastic track record as the India U-19 and India A coach, Dravid is perhaps the right man to take Indian cricket forward after the departure of Ravi Shastri.

Ratra applies for fielding coach job

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra has applied for the position of the fielding coach.

Ratra, who has played six Tests and 12 ODIs and 99 first class matches, made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly in 2002. He is currently the head coach of Assam.