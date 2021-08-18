Dravid only candidate to apply for NCA's Head of Cricket post, BCCI extends deadline

Rahul Dravid is the lone candidate to have applied for the position of National Cricket Academy's Head of Cricket, forcing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to extend the deadline by a few days.

With Dravid's tenure getting over this month, the BCCI had invited applications for the job last week. As per the new constitution, there is no provision for extension and the hiring process has to start afresh, and Sportstar had earlier reported that Dravid will re-apply for the job.

"Dravid has done remarkably well as the head of cricket at the NCA, but as per the rules, the Board had to invite applications. Now that he has applied again, it is more or less certain that he will be given another term," a source in the BCCI said.

This development should also end speculations about him replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach of senior national side after the T20 World Cup in November.

Dravid had toured with India's limited overs side to Sri Lanka last month, but he had clarified that he hasn't thought of taking up a full-time coaching role yet.