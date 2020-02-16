Cricket Cricket Rahul Johri’s resignation yet to be accepted Rahul Johri apparently made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators exited the scene in October last year. PTI New Delhi 16 February, 2020 12:25 IST Rahul Johri was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 16 February, 2020 12:25 IST BCCI’s first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the plum job by the Board.BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.READ | Who will land the vacant BCCI selectors' job? “Johri’s resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate,” a source told PTI.Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos