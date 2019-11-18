Rajat Sharma to continue as DDCA president

Rajat Sharma is back as the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Two days after submitting his resignation, Rajat Sharma assumed charge following the directive from DDCA Ombudsman Justice (retd) Badar Surrez Ahmed. The Ombudsman rejected the resignation on Sunday.

In a letter to the Apex Council on Monday, Rajat Sharma stated, “Pursuant to my resignation on 16.11.2019, certain members approached Hon. Ombudsman who, in an interim order dated 17.11.2019 has put in abeyance my resignation and directed me to continue as president, DDCA. Hon. Ombudsman has fixed 27.11.2019 to formally hear the matter.”

Sounding a stern note, Rajat Sharma said, “In the light of present developments, no meeting of the Apex Council can be convened without my concurrence. I would, therefore, urge all of you to neither convene nor hold or attend any meeting of the Apex Council which has not been convened by me or has been convened without my concurrence.”

On the Apex Council meeting called by the dissident group, Rajat Sharma said, “I have also learnt that a notice for a meeting of the Apex Council has been sent to few select members for a meeting to be held on 19.11.2019 to discuss certain agenda items which have been rendered infructuous on account of the aforesaid order passed by Hon. Ombudsman. There is, therefore, no point in holding the said Apex Council meeting tomorrow. I accordingly direct that the said Apex Council meeting or any such scheduled meeting stands cancelled.

“I would request you all to cooperate with me in running the affairs of the DDCA in an efficient, honest and transparent manner,” he concluded.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad welcome Rajat Sharma's return. “We are happy that you have withdrawn your resignation and have resumed office. We are sure that you realize the implication of leaving a rudderless ship – even more, when it is a ship like DDCA which never moves in the right direction. Now that you have resumed your charge of DDCA once again, we implore you to initiate action on our suggestions.”