Domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel passes away

India's domestic cricket stalwart Rajinder Goel passed away on Sunday after suffering from illness for quite some time. He was 77 and breathed his last at his residence.

Goel finished with 750 wickets from 157 games, representing Haryana and North Zone. The closest Goel came to playing for India was when he was called to Bengaluru for the opening Test against the West Indies in 1974-75.

Captain's dream

India's spin bowling great Bishan Singh Bedi once remarked, “I rate him (Goel) very high. He was an outstanding professional, very committed. He never had to bowl with 400 on the board which Paddy (Padmakar Shivalkar) had because of the strong Bombay batting line-up. Goel started before me and finished after me. This is what I call selfless commitment. I remember he never asked for a field. Chandra (B.S. Chandrasekhar) never did. Goel was a captain’s dream.”

“Paer pakad lete hain" (pegs you on the legs.) It was the often-used refrain to describe this nagging spinner. And best described too. It was near-impossible to dominate him. Goel would attack a particular line the entire day and leave the batsmen frustrated. To score off him one had to take a chance. And when one took a chance he more often lost his wicket.

Goel played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and received the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 from the BCCI for his service to Indian cricket.