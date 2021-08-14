Cricket Cricket Rajkumar Sharma retained as Delhi men’s team coach Manoj Prabhakar named bowling coach; Ajay Sharma will be in charge of the U-19 team. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 August, 2021 19:48 IST Virat Kohli with Raj Kumar Sharma. - Vijay Lokapally Rakesh Rao New Delhi 14 August, 2021 19:48 IST Dronacharya Awardee and Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma retained his spot as Delhi men’s coach as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced its list of coaches, selection committees and support staff for the 2021-22 season.However, the appointment of former India cricketer Ajay Sharma as under-19 coach has come as a surprise.READ: M. Venkataramana appointed Tamil Nadu coachAnother former Test cricketer Manoj Prabhakar is the State bowling coach across age-groups while Rajat Bhatia is the high performance fitness director.The listCoaches: Men: Rajkumar Sharma (chief), Gursharan Singh (batting) and Parvinder Awana (bowling); Under-23: Bantu Singh (chief), Hitesh Sharma (batting), V. Arvind (bowling); Under-19: Ajay Sharma (chief), Sumeet Dogra (batting) and Shankar Saini (bowling); Under-16: Vijay Bahadur (chief), Narender Negi (batting) and Abhinav Bali (bowling); Under-14: Mahesh Sharma (chief), Chetan Sharma (batting) and Kartar Nath (bowling).Women: Suman Sharma (chief), Ragini Malhotra (batting) and Khyati Gulani (fielding); Under-23: Neeru (chief), Neha Tanwar (batting) and Rishit Saini (bowling); Under-19: Latika Kumari (chief), Mandeep Kaur (batting) and Kuldeep Rawat (bowling).Bowling coach: Manoj Prabhakar (men and women across age-groups).High performance fitness director: Rajat Sharma (men and women across age-groups).Selection committees: Men: Ashu Dani (chair), Chetnya Nanda and Rajeev Vinayak. Junior men: Mohan Chaturvedi (chair), Pradeep Chawla and Rajinder Singh Chawla.Women: Jaya Sharma (chair), Asha Rawat and Renuka Dua. Junior women: Amita Sharma (chair), Deepti Dhyani and Vandana Gupta.Physiotherapists: Parmeet Singh (men), Gajendra Kumar (u-23), Sohrab Sharma (u-19), Badrinath Prathi (u-16 & u-14, rehabilitation coordinator for all men’s teams); Deepak Surya (incharge, women’s teams), Surya Patel (women), Khyati Sharma (junior women), Sumit Saxena (COVID Control Officer with State teams). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :