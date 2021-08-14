Rajkumar Sharma retained as Delhi men’s team coach

Dronacharya Awardee and Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma retained his spot as Delhi men’s coach as the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced its list of coaches, selection committees and support staff for the 2021-22 season.

However, the appointment of former India cricketer Ajay Sharma as under-19 coach has come as a surprise.

Another former Test cricketer Manoj Prabhakar is the State bowling coach across age-groups while Rajat Bhatia is the high performance fitness director.