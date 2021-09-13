Ramiz Raja formally elected as PCB chairman

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has formally been elected PCB chairman for a term of three years after winning unopposed.

This is Ramiz's second stint with the PCB. He had served as the board's chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan - and the PCB's patron-in-chief had nominated former teammate Ramiz and Asad Ali Khan for the post.

Ramiz, now a well-known cricket broadcaster, is PCB's 36th chairman. Ramiz's predecessor, Ehsan Mani, had refused to accept a short-term extension after his three-year tenure ended last month.