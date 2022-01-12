Ramiz Raja: Will propose to ICC a four-nation T20 series involving India, Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has said he will propose to the ICC an annual four-nation T20 International series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England.

Raja said as per his proposal, the tournament will be hosted on a rotational basis by the four participating countries.

“Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a four-nations T20I Super Series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four. A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner,” Raja tweeted.

The PCB chief’s proposal can be seen as an attempt to revive the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

There is no space for such a tournament, however, in the next Future Tours Program, which has already been finalised. Also, India has not played tri-nation and quadrangular tourneys for about a decade now. The two neighbouring countries have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when India hosted Pakistan for a T20 rubber.

Most recently, the two teams played each other last year in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan beat India for the first time in an ICC event.