Babar, Rizwan, Saqlain had recommended hiring foreign coaches for Pakistan - PCB chairman Ramiz

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have all recommended hiring foreign coaches for the national team, according to Ramiz Raja, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“During my discussions with Babar, Rizwan and later Saqlain they all said it would be better to integrate foreign coaches in the national team’s dressing room,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz had hired Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as Pakistan’s batting and bowling consultants, respectively, for the T20 World Cup.

‘Also need regular coaches’

Ramiz said his view, which he conveyed to the trio, was that more local coaches should be with the team on away tours so that they get a chance to groom themselves and gain experience and exposure.

He also disclosed that he had intentionally not appointed a full support staff of technical coaches for the recent tour of Bangladesh and the home series against West Indies as he wanted to see the team stand on its own feet with its own thinking.

“I believe that a player only attains greatness in a team when he has to work hard in a difficult situation to perform without any support,” Ramiz said.

The PCB has already advertised for the position of five coaches including a power-hitting batting coach and high performance centre head coach, a position left vacant after the resignation of New Zealand’s Grant Bradburn.