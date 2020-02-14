Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Round 9, Day 3 - Uphill task for Punjab, Bengal in command

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Round 9 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where teams battle to book a place in the quarterfinals.

Good morning viewers. Going to be a very crucial day for teams like Punjab, Bengal, Karnataka, Baroda, Odisha, to name a few.

The quarterfinal berths are at stake and teams will be going full throttle to make it to the last eight. Goa entered the quarters on Thursday.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the Live updates. But before that, here's how the Punjab vs Bengal match panned out in Patiala.

Manoj Tiwary and Arnab Nandi fifties give Bengal fighting chance

Manoj Tiwary and Arnab Nandi hit fifties to put Bengal in the ascendancy on day two of the Ranji Elite A match against Punjab here on Thursday. Bengal was 199/9 at stumps and led by 186 runs. Krishan Alang and Vinay Choudhary had restored a sense of parity by skittling the lower middle-order.

Bengal knew it had to show a lot more application than its last innings. It was then that Tiwary's experience came to the fore. Starting positively, Tiwary kept the scorecard ticking with singles and twos, sandwiched between fours. He was ably supported by Nandi who was resolute in his defence, and put away the loose balls.

By tea, both batsmen had brought up their hundred stand. Nandi was eventually dismissed for a 98-ball 51 by Siddarth Kaul. And by the time, Alang trapped Tiwary in front for a well-crafted 65, the lead had swelled well past 100.

