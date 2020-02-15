Ranji Trophy Round 9 Day 4 LIVE SCORE: Big win for Himachal Pradesh

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Round 9 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

UPDATES

RESULTS 1. Himachal Pradesh 220 and 433 for 7 dec. beat Uttar Pradesh 119 and 148 (Aryan Juyal 56, Vaibhav Arora 5 for 41, Rishi Dhawan 3 for 46) by 386 runs.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha | Hyderabad has been bowled out. Here's V. V. Subrahmanyam, reporting from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium: Hyderabad all out for 244, Sumanth not out 65, sets Vidarbha a target of 184 runs for victory on final day. Left arm spinner Sarvate star performer for Vidarbha with a seven wicket haul.

Chhattisgarh vs Services | Chhattisgarh is piling on the runs at a rapid rate, too, in Raipur. It's a marathon partnership between opener Jiwanjot Singh (234 n.o, 354b, 31x4) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (170 n.o., 255b, 23x4, 1x6); the two have added 350 runs for the second wicket. One hundred and fifty of those runs were added in this session.

It's a strong fightback from Chhattisgarh after having recorded a first-innings deficit of 219 runs. Chhattisgarh's overall lead: 265 runs.

Sikkim vs Bihar | At the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack, Bihar has added 118 runs already in the session, after having resumed its innings on 292 for 5 on Day Four. The fruitful partnership between Babul Kumar (192 n.o., 294, 31x4) and Vikash Ranjan (63, 138b, 2x4) ended after they had added 178 runs together, Ranjan dismissed lbw by Palzor. The next batsman, Shivam S. Kumar, fell cheaply, for 6.

Babul has now allied with Ashutosh Aman (17 n.o, 31b, 2x4). The two have so far added 55 runs for the eighth wicket. The overall lead is 447.

Odisha vs Jharkhand | Odisha has made a positive start to its second innings at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, after Jharkhand's first innings ended early in the session. After opener Shantanu Mishra fell early for 14, captain Subhransu Senapati and Debasish Samantray have put on 58 runs for the second wicket. The overall lead is 160.

Gujarat vs Andhra | Andhra has been bowled out for 258 in its second innings. Shoaib Mohammed Khan was the last man to be dismissed; he fell to left-arm spinner Axar Patel for 38. Patel finished with seven wickets in the innings, but his spell of 7 for 92 is not quite his career best (7 for 54).

Gujarat needs 30 runs to win.

Assam vs Tripura | In Guwahati, it's an uphill task ahead for Assam to negotiate the day and avoid defeat against Tripura. It needs 348 runs with nine wickets in hand, but more importantly, needs to bat two sessions and a bit to force a draw.

Tripura declared its second innings closed at 166 for 7, after having resumed the day on 76 for 5. In its chase, Assam lost opener Rishav Das early, dismissed lbw by seamer M. B. Mura Singh.

Delhi vs Rajasthan | At the Ferozeshah Kotla grounds in New Delhi, Rajasthan's middle-order pair of Mahipal Lomror and Rituraj Singh have raced along. They have already added 82 runs in the session so far, Lomror (101 n.o., 185b, 12x4, 2x6) reaching his fourth first-class century and Rituraj (55 n.o., 95b, 9x4) scoring a half-century. Rajasthan needs another 113 runs to make Delhi bat again.

Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh | UP folds up for 148 in the second innings, and Himachal Pradesh completes a big win — the margin 386 runs — in Lucknow. Vaibhav Arora, the right-arm seamer, traps No. 11 Aqib Khan leg-before-wicket with a big inswinging delivery — perhaps reverse-swing — and completes the rout. Arora finishes with five wickets in the innings, and eight in the match.

The six points gained from the win takes HP to 19 points, not enough to be in the range for a quarterfinal spot. UP, on the other hand, finishes with 20 points.

Gujarat vs Andhra | Andhra has avoided an innings defeat by getting into the lead in its second innings in the morning session, at the Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in Nadiad. K. V. Sasikanth and Smd. Rafi have been dismissed, and Andhra has crossed 250. The last-wicket partnership — between Shoaib Mohammed Khan and S. Ashish — is now worth 16 runs. The overall lead, however, is only 24.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha | Here's our correspondent V. V. Subrahmanyam, reporting from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad: Wicketkeeper-batsman K. Sumanth completes a fighting 50 to help Hyderabad score 223 for nine, 162 ahead.

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha | The last-wicket partnership for Hyderabad is now worth 23 runs, and Hyderabad's lead is now 159. Mohd. Siraj scored 46 before departing, falling to left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate, who has six wickets in the innings. Sumanth Kolla is batting on 48, and giving him company is Ravi Kiran (13 n.o.).

-------------

Karnataka and Bengal have made it through to the quarterfinals, thanks to wins in their respective matches on Friday. The eight teams to be in the next round have more or less been decided.

Bengal, despite a first-innings deficit, defeated Punjab in a nip-and-tuck battle in Patiala. Karnataka's win, on the other hand, was more comfortable.

Mumbai, out of contention for the quarterfinals, needs eight more wickets to earn a win in the final round.

Here's the scenario at the end of Day Three: