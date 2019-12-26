Cricket LIVE: Ranji Trophy, Round 3: Rex Singh shines as Arunachal Pradesh struggles The second day's play in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours (11.30am) due to solar eclipse. In Mysuru, the contest will begin at 11.15am. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 11:08 IST Rex Singh's (right) 10-wicket haul for Manipur made him the star of the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 December, 2019 11:08 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.UPDATESLunch break: Arunachal Pradesh - 78/4 in 30 Overs (Song Tacho 4 off 13, Rahul Dalal 28 off 55) Total Solar Eclipse in Mysuru. #spotthesun - N SUDARSHAN The second day's play in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours (11.30am) due to solar eclipse. In Mysuru, the contest will begin at 11.15am. Meanwhile, Amitabha Das Sharma reports from Kolkata that the play has already been stopped due to bad light after just four overs of play in the morning! Beginning the day's play in overcast conditions, Andhra struck early, removing the centurion Raman (112) off the bowling of K.V. Sasikanth. Score: Bengal - 256/5 in 87 overs (Shreevats Goswami 8 ( 31b) batting, Shahbaz Ahmed 3 off 9 batting).Arunachal Pradesh has four wickets for 67 runs against Manipur. Homendro has scalped a couple, while Rex Singh -- who has been in prime form -- too has scalped two wickets to put Arunachal on the mat. Making optimum use of the early conditions, the Manipur bowlers are on a roll. Did you know? | Rex Singh's initial interests were in taekwondo and football. But his childhood coach Ph Rohendro Singh introduced him to cricket. Here's rewinding a story on the young Manipur bowler | Who is Rex? STUMPS, DAY 11. Bengal 241 for 4 vs Andhra.2. Puducherry 286 for 3 leads Mizoram 73 by 213 runs.3. Haryana 274 for 6 vs Jharkhand.4. Bihar 260 for 5 vs Goa.5. Delhi 269 for 6 vs Hyderabad.6. Railways 116 for 5 leads Mumbai 114 by two runs.7. Maharashtra 238 for 6 vs Chhattisgarh.8. Odisha 98 for 3 trails Uttarakhand 117 by 19 runs.9. Arunachal Pradesh 10 for 0 trails Manipur 196 by 186 runs.10. Nagaland 45 for 1 trails Sikkim 269 by 224 runs.11. Madhya Pradesh 56 for 3 trails Tamil Nadu 149 by 93 runs.12. Himachal Pradesh 29 for 3 trails Karnataka 166 by 137 runs.13. Saurashtra 322 for 8 vs Uttar Pradesh.14. Services 23 for 2 trails Tripura 126 by 103 runs.15. J&K 59 for 1 vs Assam.16. Gujarat 127 and 1 for 0 leads Kerala 70 by 58 runs.17. Vidarbha 196 for 6 vs Punjab.