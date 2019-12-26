LIVE: Ranji Trophy, Round 3: Rex Singh shines as Arunachal Pradesh struggles

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season.

Lunch break: Arunachal Pradesh - 78/4 in 30 Overs (Song Tacho 4 off 13, Rahul Dalal 28 off 55)

Total Solar Eclipse in Mysuru. #spotthesun - N SUDARSHAN

The second day's play in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours (11.30am) due to solar eclipse. In Mysuru, the contest will begin at 11.15am.

Meanwhile, Amitabha Das Sharma reports from Kolkata that the play has already been stopped due to bad light after just four overs of play in the morning! Beginning the day's play in overcast conditions, Andhra struck early, removing the centurion Raman (112) off the bowling of K.V. Sasikanth. Score: Bengal - 256/5 in 87 overs (Shreevats Goswami 8 ( 31b) batting, Shahbaz Ahmed 3 off 9 batting).

Arunachal Pradesh has four wickets for 67 runs against Manipur. Homendro has scalped a couple, while Rex Singh -- who has been in prime form -- too has scalped two wickets to put Arunachal on the mat. Making optimum use of the early conditions, the Manipur bowlers are on a roll.

Did you know? | Rex Singh's initial interests were in taekwondo and football. But his childhood coach Ph Rohendro Singh introduced him to cricket. Here's rewinding a story on the young Manipur bowler | Who is Rex?