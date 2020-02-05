Cricket Ranji Trophy Live score: Consolidation the focus for TN against Baroda Get the Ranji Trophy Live score, updates and commentary from day two of the eighth round of fixtures being played across the country. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 February, 2020 09:33 IST R. Ashwin (right) misses Tamil Nadu's fixture against Baroda. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 February, 2020 09:33 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of eighth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.LIVE UPDATESSaurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA Stadium: Morning from a foggy Rajkot. The pitch may have some juice in it early on. While Saurashtra will hope to wrap up Mumbai's last two wickets, left-handed batsmen Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande will hope to add some valuable runs early on.Manipur v Pondicherry in Kolkata: Middle-order batsman Fabid Ahmed is approaching his double-hundred, currently batting on 188 with Sagar P. Udeshi giving him company on 22. Pondicherry is in the ascendancy at 409 for eight.