Ranji Trophy Live score: Consolidation the focus for TN against Baroda

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day two of eighth round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Saurashtra v Mumbai in Rajkot: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA Stadium: Morning from a foggy Rajkot. The pitch may have some juice in it early on. While Saurashtra will hope to wrap up Mumbai's last two wickets, left-handed batsmen Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande will hope to add some valuable runs early on.

Manipur v Pondicherry in Kolkata: Middle-order batsman Fabid Ahmed is approaching his double-hundred, currently batting on 188 with Sagar P. Udeshi giving him company on 22. Pondicherry is in the ascendancy at 409 for eight.