Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Unadkat's five-for leaves Karnataka in tatters

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat (five for 49) produced an exceptional spell of seam bowling to leave Karnataka in tatters on the penultimate day of their Ranji Trophy encounter, at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground here on Monday.

Unadkat's effort was instrumental in Saurashtra dismissing Karnataka for a paltry 171 in the first innings. Following on, Karnataka moved to 30 for no loss, and trails by 380 runs overall. Sure to face sustained pressure through the final day, the visitor faces a herculean task to salvage a draw.

Unadkat was relentless, getting the ball to move both ways from a good length. He tested the batsmen around the off-stump, forcing edges from Rohan Kadam, K.V. Siddharth and R. Samarth. The dismissal of Samarth (63, 174b) - the seventh wicket to fall - ended Karnataka’s resistance. Unadkat could barely contain his delight, sprinting and screaming almost all the way to the Saurashtra dug-out.

Next man J. Suchith was cleaned by a sharp in-swinger, giving Unadkat his third five-for of the tournament. It was an outstanding effort from the 28-year-old, especially given that the pitch was spinner-friendly.

Off-spinner Kamlesh Makwana kept it tight as well, providing a real test of patience. Pavan Deshpande (8) failed on this count, playing a cut close to the body, despite two slips being in place. Prerak Mankad juggled the sharp chance and snatched it on the second attempt.

Wicketkeeper-batsman B.R. Sharath received a life when Mankad put down a catch but was bowled by Makwana a few balls later. Captain Shreyas Gopal did not last long, falling to left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja for 11. Pravin Dubey (46 n.o.) showed some fight and played a few attacking shots when he was left with last man Prateek Jain.

In an effort to retain the strike, Dubey pushed for an impossible single of the last ball of the over, leaving Prateek stranded.

Kadam took first strike in the second essay, promoted up the order for the unwell Devdutt Padikkal. Kadam and R. Samarth survived a torrid 16 overs - filled with big appeals and chirpy close-in fielders - giving Karnataka some positives on an otherwise disastrous day.

The scores:

Saurashtra (1st innings): 581 for 7 decl.

Karnataka (1st innings):

R. Samarth c Snell b Unadkat 63, Devdutt Padikkal c Snell b Unadkat 0, Rohan Kadam c Mankad b Unadkat 29, K.V. Siddharth c Snell b Unadkat 0, Pavan Deshpande c Mankad b Makwana 8, Shreyas Gopal b Jadeja 11, B.R. Sharath b Makwana 2, Pravin Dubey (not out) 46, J. Suchith b Unadkat 2, Ronit More b Makwana 6, Prateek Jain (run out) 1,

Extras (lb-3); 3;

Total (in 79 overs): 171.

Fall of wickets:

1-1, 2-42, 3-44, 4-67, 5-90, 6-93, 7-132, 8-138, 9-148, 10-171.

Saurashtra bowling:

Unadkat 15-0-49-5, Jani 7-3-15-0, Jadeja 30-11-51-1, Mankad 4-1-7-0, Makwana 17-5-27-3, Jivrajani 6-1-19-0.

Karnataka (2nd Innings):

Rohan Kadam (batting) 14, R. Samarth (batting) 16,

Extras: 0;

Total (for no wickets in 16 overs): 30.

Saurashtra bowling:

Unadkat 5-1-12-0, Jani 3-3-0-0, Jadeja 5-1-12-0, Makwana 3-2-6-0.