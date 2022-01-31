Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2022 season to begin on February 16

Eight groups of four teams each will feature in the Elite Group matches to be held from February 16 to March 5.

31 January, 2022
Jaydev Unadkat

The 2022 Ranji Trophy season will begin on February 16.   -  The Hindu

31 January, 2022

The Ranji Trophy season will finally begin with the Elite Group matches to be held from February 16 to March 5.

Eight groups of four teams each will feature in the premier domestic competition this time, with the six-team plate group matches scheduled to be held simultaneously.

