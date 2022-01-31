Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2022 season to begin on February 16 Eight groups of four teams each will feature in the Elite Group matches to be held from February 16 to March 5. Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 18:40 IST The 2022 Ranji Trophy season will begin on February 16. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 31 January, 2022 18:40 IST The Ranji Trophy season will finally begin with the Elite Group matches to be held from February 16 to March 5.Eight groups of four teams each will feature in the premier domestic competition this time, with the six-team plate group matches scheduled to be held simultaneously.MORE TO FOLLOW Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :