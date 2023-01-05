Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Andhra sets Hyderabad mammoth target for fourth day

Centuries by Ricky Bhui (116 150b, 11x4, 1x6) and Karan Shinde (105 n.o., 180b, 11x4, 1x6) helped Andhra score 462 in the second innings and set a target of 401 to win for Hyderabad on the third day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Dr.P.V.G. Raju ACA Sports Complex here on Thursday.

In reply, Hyderabad finished at 75 for two at close of play. Resuming the overnight score of 230 for three, Andhra lost wicketkeeper-batter K.S. Bharat (89, 70b, 15x4, 2x6) in the seventh over of the day when pacer Kartikeya Kak put an end to the 147-run stand for the fourth wicket.

But, Hyderabad’s joy in the morning session was short-lived as Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde combined well to come up with a 137-run stand for the fifth wicket off 203 balls, which helped Andhra score 136 runs in the first session losing only one wicket.

Only when Bhui was bowled by left-arm spinner M. Shashank in the eighth over after the lunch break, did Hyderabad come back into the game.

Shinde, who held one end up with his brilliant century, couldn’t find anyone else to stay put and remained unbeaten even as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end to see Andhra settle for a far less challenging target for Hyderabad.

And, when Hyderabad began the chase, it suffered an early setback when opener Pragnay Reddy was dismissed in the fourth over by pacer K. Sudharsan.

Soon, in form captain Tanmay Agarwal was bowled by the other pacer K.V. Sasikanth to dent a big blow to Hyderabad hopes of chasing a difficult target on the final day.

But. Rohit Rayudu (46 batting, 62b, 8x4) was looking good in the company of Alankrit Agarwal at close.

The scores

Andhra - 1st innings: 135

Hyderabad - 1st innings: 197

Andhra - 2nd innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar b Rakshann 72, Abhishek Reddy lbw b Rakshann 2, Hanuma Vihari c Bhagath b Rakshann 33, Ricky Bhui b Shashank 116, K.S. Bharat c Sahani b Kak 89, Karan Shinde not out 105, Pinninit Tapaswi st Bhavesh b Bhagath 6, K. Nithish Kumar Reddy b Shashank 1, K.V. Sasikanth b Ravi Teja 10, Shoaib Mohammed Khan run out (Ravi) 4, K. Sudharsan b Kak 8.

Extras: (b-5, lb-8, w-2, nb-1) 16

Total: (all out in 107.3 overs) 462

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-94, 3-114, 4-261, 5-398, 6-421, 7-422, 8-438, 9-447, 10-462

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Teja 21-3-105-1, Rakshann 30-5-120-3, Kak 27.3-2-110-2, Shashank 19-1-75-2, Bhagath 9-1-37-1, Rohit 1-0-2-0.

Hyderabad - 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal b Sasikanth 21, Pragnay Reddy c Tapaswi b Sudharsan 0, K. Rohit Rayudu batting 46, Alankrit Agarwal batting 7.

Extras: (w-1) 1

Total: (for two wickets in 25 overs) 75

Fall of wickets 1-0, 2-45.

Andhra bowling: Sasikanth 8-3-26-1, Sudhharsan 7-1-19-1, Nithish Kumar 5-2-13-0, Shoaib 5-1-17-0.