Ranji Trophy in numbers: The stats you need to know

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will host 160 matches, across 60 cities, in different conditions. It will be the 86th season of the premier first-class tournament in India.Besides internationals plying their trade for their respective states, there are domestic giants who have stood out as top performers over the years — Amol Muzumdar, Wasim Jaffer, Devendra Bundela, Sitanshu Kotak to Faiz Fazal, Rajneesh Gurbani and Sheldon Jackson in the recent years. Here are a few magic numbers.68: The number of wickets taken by Bihar slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ashutosh Aman in the 2018-19 season. He broke the record of Bishan Singh Bedi who had 64 scalps in the 1974-75 season.39: The number of wickets taken by Vidarbha seamer Rajneesh Gurbani in the 2017-18 season. His is a record of most wickets taken by a seamer in one season.267: The runs scored by Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on debut in the 2018-19 season. He beat Muzumdar's record of 260 runs.41: The number of times Mumbai lifted the Ranji Trophy.11: The number of times Bengal ended as runners-up.98.35: The highest average in Ranji Trophy – Vijay Merchant (Mumbai). Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai) is second in the list with an average of 85.62.11,775: The runs scored by Wasim Jaffer (Mumbai and Vidarbha), the most in the tournament.9,202: The runs scored by Muzumdar (Mumbai, Andhra and Assam), the second best in the tournament.40: The number of centuries scored by Jaffer in Ranji Trophy.1,415: That's the most runs scored in a season, and the batsman to have done that is V.V.S. Laxman for Hyderabad.637: The number of wickets taken by Rajinder Goel. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history. He appeared for Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.