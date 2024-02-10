Mumbai 351 all out in 104.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 9/0 in 9.3 overs

Mumbai folds out for 351 in 101.4 overs against Chhattisgarh, and its innings was largely build on centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani. Shaw smashed a brilliant 159 off 185 balls and his innings was laced with 18 boundaries and three sixes while Lalwani scored a 238-ball 102. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane once again missed out as the veteran India batsman managed just a single and lasted four deliveries before getting bowled by Ashish Chouhan. Chhattisgarh openers Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari are out in the middle with the former getting off the mark with a boundary.