- February 10, 2024 11:50Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs vs Rajasthan
Saurashtra got bowled out for 328 in 116.5 overs and the side rode on fine centuries from Pujara and Jackson. The duo constructed the innings with a brilliant 168-run partnership off 348 balls for the fourth wicket after Rajasthan inflicted early blows. D Jadeja and Jackson then forged a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket and help their side post a good first innings total.
- February 10, 2024 11:04Mumbai 351 all out in 104.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 9/0 in 9.3 overs
Mumbai folds out for 351 in 101.4 overs against Chhattisgarh, and its innings was largely build on centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani. Shaw smashed a brilliant 159 off 185 balls and his innings was laced with 18 boundaries and three sixes while Lalwani scored a 238-ball 102. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane once again missed out as the veteran India batsman managed just a single and lasted four deliveries before getting bowled by Ashish Chouhan. Chhattisgarh openers Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari are out in the middle with the former getting off the mark with a boundary.
- February 10, 2024 10:54Karnataka 348/8 in 106 overs vs Tamil Nadu
R Sai Kishore has picked up a three-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu has made inroads on day two. But Karnataka is in a position of strength, with wicketkeeper S Sharath farming the strike with an unbeaten 30 and has Shashi Kumar for company. The home side, however, will aim to wrap up the innings with just over 40 minutes to go for lunch.
- February 10, 2024 10:14Kerala 285/4 in 100 overs vs Bengal
Sanju Samson fails to get going as the Kerala skipper departs for just eight runs off 17 balls. Shahbaz ends an innings where Samson largely struggled to time the ball and find a rhythm. Sachin Baby has, however, smashed an unbeaten century and has Akshay Chandran for company, who is batting unbeaten at 88.
- February 10, 2024 10:08Saurashtra 249/7 in 95 overs vs Rajasthan
Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a 230-ball 110 but Saurashtra still has Sheldon Jackson out there in the middle, and he is batting on 80, eyeing his 21st First-Class century and nearing the 7k run mark in the Ranji Trophy. Holds the key for his side as Saurashtra loses its seventh wicket.
- February 10, 2024 09:56Karnataka 306/6 in 95.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu
Pradosh Ranjan Paul strikes early for Tamil Nadu as Devdutt Padikkal falls without adding a run to his overnight score of 151 off 218 balls as Karnataka loses its sixth wicket. Nevertheless, it has been a brilliant innings and has helped his side cross the 300-run mark. Wicket-keeper S Sharath and lower-order batsman Hardik Raj are out in the middle with the later eight shy of his half-century.
- February 10, 2024 09:18Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”
From just two First-Class centuries before the current season, Devdutt Padikkal has quickly tripled his hundreds count after slamming his fourth First-Class century this year - three in Ranji Trophy and one for India A - here against Tamil Nadu on Friday.
- February 10, 2024 09:18February 9, 2024 | Scores at Stumps on Day 1
Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first
At Stumps: Uttarakhand 232/2 in 90 overs
Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Toss: Bihar opts to bowl
At Stumps: Assam 235/5 in 86 overs
Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Toss: Mumbai opts to bat
At Stumps: Mumbai 310/4 in 86 overs
Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A
Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur
Toss: Haryana opted to bat
At Stumps: Haryana 338/6 in 89 overs
Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A
ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand
Toss: Manipur opts to bat
At Stumps: Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs | Services 191/3 in 54 overs
Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl
At Stumps: Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 111/1
Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat
At Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 314/6 in 85 overs
Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Toss: Himachal opts to bowl
At Stumps: Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 24/1 in 10 overs
Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C
Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh
Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat
At Stumps: Chandigarh 282/6 in 90 overs
Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B
St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram
Toss: Kerala opted to bat first
At Stumps: Kerala 265/4 in 90 overs
Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat
At Stumps: J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 0/1 | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram
Toss: UP opted to bowl
At Stumps: Andhra 236/4 in 80 overs
Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Toss: Karnataka opts to bat
At Stumps: Karnataka 288/5 in 90 overs
Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Toss: Punjab opts to bowl
At Stumps: Gujarat 250/8 in 77 overs
Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C
Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Toss: Goa opts to bowl
At Stumps: Railways 293/9 in 90 overs
Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first
At Stumps: Saurashtra 242/4
Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat
At Stumps: Hyderabad 383/5
Meghalaya vs Mizoram
Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium
Toss: Mizoram opted to bat
At Stumps: Mizoram 144 all out in 46.2 overs | Meghalaya 115/5 in 37 overs
