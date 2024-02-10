MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy Live Score February 10 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Mumbai 351 all out, Padikkal falls for 151, Pujara misses double ton

Ranji Trophy Live Score, February 10, 2024 Matches: Get the Live Scores, latest scorecard, news, points table and updates from Day two of the round six, matches happening across various venues in India.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 11:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot en route to his century against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot en route to his century against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot en route to his century against Tamil Nadu during the Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of February 10 Ranji Trophy matches happening across the country. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates, news and scores. 

  • February 10, 2024 11:50
    Saurashtra 328 all out in 116.5 overs vs Rajasthan

    Saurashtra got bowled out for 328 in 116.5 overs and the side rode on fine centuries from Pujara and Jackson. The duo constructed the innings with a brilliant 168-run partnership off 348 balls for the fourth wicket after Rajasthan inflicted early blows. D Jadeja and Jackson then forged a 56-run stand for the eighth wicket and help their side post a good first innings total. 

  • February 10, 2024 11:04
    Mumbai 351 all out in 104.1 overs vs Chhattisgarh 9/0 in 9.3 overs

    Mumbai folds out for 351 in 101.4 overs against Chhattisgarh, and its innings was largely build on centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani. Shaw smashed a brilliant 159 off 185 balls and his innings was laced with 18 boundaries and three sixes while Lalwani scored a 238-ball 102. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane once again missed out as the veteran India batsman managed just a single and lasted four deliveries before getting bowled by Ashish Chouhan. Chhattisgarh openers Shashank Chandrakar and Rishabh Tiwari are out in the middle with the former getting off the mark with a boundary.

  • February 10, 2024 10:54
    Karnataka 348/8 in 106 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    R Sai Kishore has picked up a three-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu has made inroads on day two. But Karnataka is in a position of strength, with wicketkeeper S Sharath farming the strike with an unbeaten 30 and has Shashi Kumar for company. The home side, however, will aim to wrap up the innings with just over 40 minutes to go for lunch.

  • February 10, 2024 10:14
    Kerala 285/4 in 100 overs vs Bengal

    Sanju Samson fails to get going as the Kerala skipper departs for just eight runs off 17 balls. Shahbaz ends an innings where Samson largely struggled to time the ball and find a rhythm. Sachin Baby has, however, smashed an unbeaten century and has Akshay Chandran for company, who is batting unbeaten at 88.

  • February 10, 2024 10:08
    Saurashtra 249/7 in 95 overs vs Rajasthan

    Cheteshwar Pujara departs for a 230-ball 110 but Saurashtra still has Sheldon Jackson out there in the middle, and he is batting on 80, eyeing his 21st First-Class century and nearing the 7k run mark in the Ranji Trophy. Holds the key for his side as Saurashtra loses its seventh wicket.

  • February 10, 2024 09:56
    Karnataka 306/6 in 95.4 overs vs Tamil Nadu

    Pradosh Ranjan Paul strikes early for Tamil Nadu as Devdutt Padikkal falls without adding a run to his overnight score of 151 off 218 balls as Karnataka loses its sixth wicket. Nevertheless, it has been a brilliant innings and has helped his side cross the 300-run mark. Wicket-keeper S Sharath and lower-order batsman Hardik Raj are out in the middle with the later eight shy of his half-century. 

  • February 10, 2024 09:18
    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Fit-again Padikkal says “happy I’m back scoring runs as well”

    From just two First-Class centuries before the current season, Devdutt Padikkal has quickly tripled his hundreds count after slamming his fourth First-Class century this year - three in Ranji Trophy and one for India A - here against Tamil Nadu on Friday.

  • February 10, 2024 09:18
    February 9, 2024 | Scores at Stumps on Day 1

    Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group D

    Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 

    Toss: Uttarakhand opts to bat first 

    At Stumps: Uttarakhand 232/2 in 90 overs 

    Assam vs Bihar, Elite Group B

    Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

    Toss: Bihar opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Assam 235/5 in 86 overs 

    Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai, Elite Group B

    Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 

    Toss: Mumbai opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Mumbai 310/4 in 86 overs 

    Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group A

    Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 

    Toss: Haryana opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Haryana 338/6 in 89 overs 

    Manipur vs Services, Elite Group A

    ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand 

    Toss: Manipur opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Manipur 67 all out in 34.2 overs | Services 191/3 in 54 overs 

    Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A

    Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 

    Toss: Vidarbha opted to bowl 

    At Stumps: Maharashtra 208 all out | Vidarbha 111/1 

    Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group D

    Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 

    Toss: Madhya Pradesh opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Madhya Pradesh 314/6 in 85 overs 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Delhi, Elite Group D

    Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 

    Toss: Himachal opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Delhi 264 all out in 71 overs | Himachal Pradesh 24/1 in 10 overs 

    Chandigarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

    Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 

    Toss: Chandigarh opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Chandigarh 282/6 in 90 overs 

    Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group B

    St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram 

    Toss: Kerala opted to bat first 

    At Stumps: Kerala 265/4 in 90 overs 

    Pondicherry vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

    Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 

    Toss: Jammu and Kashmir opts to bat 

    At Stumps: J&K 106 all out in 28.4 overs & 0/1 | Pondicherry 172 all out in 55.1 overs 

    Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group B

    Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram 

    Toss: UP opted to bowl 

    At Stumps: Andhra 236/4 in 80 overs 

    Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

    MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

    Toss: Karnataka opts to bat 

    At Stumps: Karnataka 288/5 in 90 overs 

    Punjab vs Gujarat, Elite Group C

    Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 

    Toss: Punjab opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Gujarat 250/8 in 77 overs 

    Railways vs Goa, Elite Group C

    Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 

    Toss: Goa opts to bowl 

    At Stumps: Railways 293/9 in 90 overs 

    Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A

    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 

    Toss: Saurashtra opted to bat first 

    At Stumps: Saurashtra 242/4 

    Hyderabad vs Nagaland, Plate 1st Semi Final

    Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 

    Toss: Hyderabad opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Hyderabad 383/5 

    Meghalaya vs Mizoram

    Mangaldai Sports Association Stadium 

    Toss: Mizoram opted to bat 

    At Stumps: Mizoram 144 all out in 46.2 overs | Meghalaya 115/5 in 37 overs

Ranji Trophy /

Ranji Trophy Live Scores

