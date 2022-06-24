Ranji Trophy Live Score, MUM vs MP Final Day 3: Dubey, Shubham century stand keeps Madhya Pradesh ticking

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

LIVE COMMENTARY

MP 156/1 IN 54 OVERS Mulani and Kulkarni bowling in tandem. There's nothing in the wicket to threaten the two set batters. MP going at just under 3 per over. No wickets lost in the first hour of the day. Dubey took his eyes off a Kulkarni bouncer and was hit flush on the grille. The ball deviated off the pitch. Dubey took a tumble, but he is fine. The physio has a chat. Meanwhile, Mumbai skipper Shaw has a word with the umpire regarding change of ball. Umpire Sharma runs the ball through the rings and sends Shaw back.

MP 151/1 IN 50 OVERS Shubham Sharma brings up the 100 stand with a beautiful cover drive off Tushar Deshpande. Sharma gets a reprieve in the same over when Armaan Jaffer dropped a simple chance at point. Sharma drove uppishly and it went to Jaffer but the ball burst through his hands. Double bowling change from Mumbai. Shams Mulani replaced Avasthi while Dhawal Kulkarni came in place of Deshpande. Mulani is yet to get some serious turn off this pitch.

MP 144/1 IN 46 OVERS Tushar Deshpande from the other end. Shubham Sharma latches on to a half volley and creams it through covers for his first four of the day. Two dots later, Sharma plays a square drive and takes four more. Runs coming thick and fast in the first half hour. Meanwhile, Dubey brought up his fifty with a couple off Avasthi, off 139 balls. Shubham Sharma gets to his 50 in the next over, off 74 balls.

MP 127/1 IN 42 OVERS Mohit Avasthi has taken the ball. No seam movement or swing on offer yet. Dubey and Sharma are nearing their fifties. The sun's out today in Bengaluru. Dubey opened the face of the bat and guided the last ball past gully for the first four of the match.

PITCH REPORT: Both Raman and Bhatia reckon the pitch will continue to be good for batting. Still not much help for the spinners expected as the cracks are expected to hold firm.

MP 123/1 IN 41 OVERS, TRAILS MUMBAI BY 251 RUNS

9:15 IST: It's another cool morning in Bengaluru with a thin cloud covering and the temperature hovering around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

9:10 IST: What could prove to be a point of difference, however is Sarfaraz Khan's innings yesterday. Remember he slogged for 152 balls for his fifty before scoring the next fifty runs off 38 balls to bring up his fourth hundred this season. Read here how his father Naushad installed an artificial turf at home to acquaint the 24-year-old with pace.

From run-scoring extravaganza to emotional celebration & a bit of banter.



DO NOT MISS: Sarfaraz Khan shares it all as he chats with Hardik Tamore after Day 2 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final. - By @ameyatilak



Full interview #MPvMUM https://t.co/30uqxhDUEn pic.twitter.com/tUMquiC95F — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 23, 2022

9:05 IST: Heading into the third day of this final, the match is still on an even footing. Madhya Pradesh might just feel it has its nose slightly ahead, but all will depend on how Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma resume this morning. The Mumbai pacers had the batters on a leash towards the end of day's play yesterday after the umpires changed the ball because the older one seemed to have gone out of shape.

MUM VS MP FINAL DAY 2 REPORT

Mumbai found strength and spine through Sarfaraz Khan. The batter’s 134 (243b, 13x4, 2x6) blended chutzpah and a steely resolve to help the former champion stay marginally ahead of Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final in progress at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday. At close on the second day, Madhya Pradesh scored 123 for one in its first innings while replying to Mumbai’s 374.

The Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri added 47, with the latter taking a shine to left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, hoisting two sixes. But after tea, seamer Tushar Deshpande trapped the aggressor. Mumbai got the breakthrough but for the remainder of the last session, Dubey and Shubham Sharma batted with ease in their unfinished 76-run partnership.

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw shuffled his bowlers and a few vociferous lbw appeals never found approval. In the initial skirmish for first innings honours, Dubey and Sharma kept Madhya Pradesh in the hunt, setting the stage for an interesting third day.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight 248 for five, Mumbai lost Mulani to the day’s second delivery as Gaurav Yadav darted one back and ruffled the pads. From the other end, Sarfaraz watched his departing colleague and had a quiet word with next man Tanush Kotian. Importantly for Mumbai, Sarfaraz shepherded the tail and strung a series of critical partnerships.

As Kotian settled, Sarfaraz lofted Yadav and swept Kumar Kartikeya across the ropes. And once the 50 was secured, he gestured to his applauding mates in the dressing room, hinting that he would stay at the pitch and guide his team. He remained true to his word and with Kotian, added 40 for the seventh wicket before Yadav castled the lower-order batter with a superb delivery that moved just a shade to clip the stumps.

Dhawal Kulkarni trudged in and dropped anchor, indulging in some exaggerated leaves outside the off-stump, Sarfaraz employed a short-arm pull of Yadav and as he crossed over crashed into the bowler. In severe pain as the helmet grille struck a side of his face, Sarfaraz rested a bit before getting up. He steered a four off Yadav and normal service was restored.

Dhawal perished after a 36-ball solitary run but importantly was part of a 26-run alliance with Sarfaraz. The latter scooped a four off Anubhav Agarwal and soon reached his fourth ton of the season. The ecstatic centurion presented an amalgam of emotions as he acknowledged the cheers besides doing a war-cry while gazing at the dressing room.

Mumbai had an appetising lunch score of 351 for eight and on resumption, Deshpande fell but by then the ninth-wicket partnership had yielded 39. Sarfaraz was the last man dismissed while he attempted quick runs, a towering six being part of the package. Thanks to him, Mumbai might believe that it has just about enough to test challenger Madhya Pradesh.

PLAYING XI

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Parth Sahani.

The teams (from) Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar.

: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar. Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit.

Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit. Umpires: Virender Sharma and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Match referee: Manu Nayyar.

Play starts at 9.30 a.m.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RANJI TROPHY 2021-22 FINAL live?