Ranji Trophy live score, MUM vs MP Final Day 4: Patidar's hundred puts Madhya Pradesh in control as lead swells

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Deepak Chahar is taking a walk around the boundary lines. He is recovering from an injury at the NCA in Bangalore. The crowd chants "CSK, CSK" as he waves at them.

MADHYA PRADESH 471/6 in 152 overs: Off-spinner Tanush Kotian replaces Deshpande. A slip and silly point in place for left-hander Saransh. Just a solitary slip for Patidar, who plays a late cut wide of slip to collect four more. In Kotian's second over, Jain's outside edge ran away to the third man fence. Patidar meanwhile continues to pile misery on Mumbai, cuts a short ball from Mulani for four. One ball later, Jain drives through covers for three. Runs coming thick and fast again.

MADHYA PRADESH 449/6 in 148 overs: Deshpande and Mulani keep at it. Patidar's picked pace slightly after crossing the three-figure mark. He cut Deshpande for four to take MP's lead into the 70s.

Patidar gets to his 100, off 163 balls. He had moved to 99 by swivelling a pull off Deshpande for four. Chants of 'RCB, RCB!' reverberate across the stadium. This is Patidar's eighth first-class hundred.

for Rajat Patidar!



What a cracking knock this has been from the Madhya Pradesh right-handed batter in the #RanjiTrophy #Final!@Paytm | #MPvMUM



Follow the match ▶https://t.co/xwAZ13U3pP pic.twitter.com/cftACdqt8T — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 25, 2022

MADHYA PRADESH 434/6 in 144 overs: Patidar gets another reprieve, off Deshpande. Short of length ball that seams in. Patidar drops his hands to leave but the ball brushes his glove and lobs up to fall short of the fielder at point. Deshpande is in the middle of a probing spell, getting some good movement in the air and off the pitch. The uneven bounce has helped. Sahani, save that boundary off outside edge, has looked in control. WICKET! Mumbai chipping away as Mulani traps Sahani in front with one that straightens after pitching. Saransh Jain joins Patidar. He uses his feet first ball and slaps it over mid-on for four.

Podcast | Listen to the latest edition of our weekly cricket podcast - Matchpoint Paradox where we discuss the business end of the Ranji Trophy and a few interesting innovations that are being pitched to make the country's top domestic league more interesting for the fan.

DRINKS

MADHYA PRADESH 418/5 in 140 overs: WICKET! Raghuwanshi has been clean bowled by one that seams in after pitching and keeps a tad low; Deshpande with the breakthrough. Parth Sahani joins Patidar. The umpires checked for a no ball, but Deshpande had some part of his foot behind the crease. Mulani induces an outside edge but Shaw, at slip, fails to latch on and the ball races away to the fence; Sahani gets a reprieve.

MADHYA PRADESH 409/4 in 136 overs: WICKET! Shrivastava is caught at slip for 25 and Vasthi gives Mumbai its first breakthrough of the morning. The awkward bounce from just short of good length proved to be the MP skipper's undoing. Akshat Raghuwanshi is in next. His first ball keeps low outside off. Variable bounce. Raghuwanshi's stroke-filled, aggressive half-century had changed the momentum against Bengal in the semifinal. Avasthi angles one into Raghuwanshi, who whips it wide of mid-on for his first four of the final. Meanwhile, Mumbai need to shore up their fielding - they are conceding easy ones and twos.

MADHYA PRADESH 396/3 in 132 overs: Runs continue to flow for MP as Shrivastava's outside edge off Avasthi's bowling flies through the gap between slip and gully for four more. Patidar moved into the 80s with a pull shot off Avasthi for four. Avasthi started proceedings presumably because he got good seam movement on Day 3. However, he has been pretty ordinary thus far.

MADHYA PRADESH 385/3 in 128 overs: Avasthi, from the other end, bowled one on middle and leg and Patidar flicked it to the mid-on fence. There was a loud lbw appeal against Shrivastava in Avasthi's first over, with the ball swinging in and hitting the MP skipper on the pads. But the impact was clearly outside off. Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw had an animated discussion with the umpires, presumably regarding the lbw appeal. Patidar's brace off Avasthi's second over of the morning gave MP the first-innings lead. Shrivastava meanwhile stepped out to Mulani and launched him over long-off for six.

MADHYA PRADESH 368/3 in 124 overs: Aditya Shrivastava and Rajat Patidar, the two overnight batters, begin the day. Shams Mulani, the left-arm spinner, started from around the wicket and began with a maiden. He was bowling slower through the air.

9:25 IST: Five minutes away from live action. Patidar will be key here for MP, while Mumbai will hope for a miraculous comeback and push for an outright win. The pacers had their tails up after the new ball was taken yesterday. Interesting to see how they exploit the morning conditions today.

9:15 IST: Madhya Pradesh is just seven runs away from taking the first innings lead. Once that is achieved, it will be interesting to see whether it pushes for an outright win or makes Mumbai grind further on the field.

MUM VS MP DAY 3 REPORT

The sun finally shed its monsoon-induced diffidence and was out in all its glory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. And the brightness-quotient multiplied as Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma lent their share of luminescence. The centurions and their 222-run second-wicket partnership helped Madhya Pradesh strike a dominant note against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final.

At the third day’s close, Madhya Pradesh posted 368 for three in its first innings and needs a mere seven to surpass Mumbai’s 374. A busy Rajat Patidar and skipper Aditya Shrivastava remain at the crease.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight 123 for one, Madhya Pradesh relished the assurance that radiated from Dubey (133, 336b, 14x4) and Sharma (116, 215b, 15x4, 1x6). Mohit Avasthi attempted a yorker, Dubey dug it out and in the same first over steered a four. And through the day, this pattern was replicated, if any Mumbai bowler beat the bat or let out a ear-splitting lbw appeal, the riposte would be a four!

Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw’s plans of stifling Dubey and Sharma came to nought. Sharma essayed two drives for four off Tushar Deshpande, and soon it became a tale of fluid runs. Mumbai fielders perhaps crossed a line while sledging, and umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had a word with Shaw.

The shared pursuit of team glory and individual milestones powered Dubey and Sharma as they reached their respective fifties. Mumbai had a chance when Sharma, on 55, chipped one towards short-cover, and Armaan Jaffer failed to latch on. There was a minor scare when Dhawal Kulkarni’s short-pitched delivery struck Dubey on his helmet. The batter remained unruffled, the bowler gestured an apology, and a few overs later, Dubey straight drove Kulkarni for four.

When spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian raised the odd query, the former was hoisted for six, and the latter struck for four as Sharma shifted gears. Dubey added his bit after surviving an lbw appeal from Kotian, slamming the spinner past the ropes. The 100 was etched once Dubey swept Kotian, and Madhya Pradesh was sitting pretty at lunch with 228 for one.

On resumption, it was Sharma’s turn. The second new-ball made no impact, and with a cover-drive, Sharma reached his ton. He then hit some fours, survived a needless appeal for caught behind, but Avasthi, the aggrieved bowler, soon found the edge. Madhya Pradesh was 269 for two ,and the spectators applauded Sharma and vociferously cheered the next man Patidar due to the Royal Challengers Bangalore connect.

The batter exuded a T20 vibe, striking fours at will without sacrificing his aesthetics. And with Dubey continuing to hold firm, Madhya Pradesh was on 301 for two at tea. In the last session, Patidar was caught on 52 but off a Mulani no-ball and Mumbai’s cup of woes brimmed. Eventually Dubey snicked Mulani, and Mumbai fielders graciously patted the batter. Madhya Pradesh is ahead in the summit clash and should stay that way unless Saturday throws up some surprises.

PLAYING XI

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Parth Sahani.

The teams (from) Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar.

: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar. Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit.

Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit. Umpires: Virender Sharma and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Match referee: Manu Nayyar.

Play starts at 9.30 a.m.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RANJI TROPHY 2021-22 FINAL LIVE?