Mumbai vs MP live score Ranji Trophy 2022 final Day 5: Kartikeya gets Parkar, Jaiswal in one over to leave Mumbai reeling

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE COVERAGE of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

MUMBAI 198/5 in 35 OVERS: Gaurav Yadav has gone off the field. Sahani continues to bowl a leg stump line with six fielders on the leg side. Sarfaraz Khan found the gap with a sweep in front of square for four. He followed it up with another sweep shot for six. 14 runs came off Sahani's fourth over. Anubhav Agarwal has replaced Yadav. Agarwal bowls outside off and Parkar, preempts it, walks towards the off side and carves it for four. Gaurav is still off the field. Meanwhile, Parkar brings up his 50 off 56 balls with a four! There was a misfield by the fielder at cover point. Kumar Kartikeya replaces Sahani. Bowling from around the wicket to Parkar. GONE! Parkar is clean bowled first ball - looks to cut a full ball and misses it completely. Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Sarfaraz. Jaiswal off the mark with a single first ball. Sarfaraz plays the sweep shot again and gets four again. GONE! Jaiswal has perished trying to play the big shot. Tried to smash it on the on side but the thick outside edge flies to short third. Mulani joins Sarfaraz.

MUMBAI HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD

MUMBAI 160/3 in 31 OVERS: It's become evident now that the slower delivery will be an increasingly important tool for Gaurav Yadav as the day wears on. Meanwhile, Parth Sahani replaced Kumar Kartikeya. He too is sticking to a leg side line. The umpires had a word with MP captain Aditya Shrivatsava, maybe regarding the use of restrictive leg stump line by the spinners. The field is well spread out and there are men preventing the easy singles. So, the sweep shot seems to be the most productive at the moment. Mumbai trail by just 2 runs now.

MUMBAI 145/3 in 27 OVERS: Gaurav Yadav from the other end. Slip in place. Akshat Raghuwanshi at cover point gets his hands to a bullet drive from Jaffer but the ball does not stick. Would've been a blinder. Raghuwanshi dived full length to his left. Meanwhile, there was a nasty collision between Shubham Sharma and Aditya Shrivastava near the boundary. Jaffer drove handsomely and both Shubham and Shrivastava were closing in on the ball. Shrivastava, realising Shubham had put in a sliding effort, tried to stop but his knee thudded into Shubham's shoulder and he was wincing in pain! Shubham is off the field. Meanwhile, the batters ran four. Kartikeya is sticking to a leg side line. Mumbai batters have realised that and are making room to play inside out over cover. Gaurav is adopting the off side line, bowling almost too wide outside off. Mumbai batters continue to play their shots as Parkar gets under this full ball outside off and slams it over long-on for six. GONE! Despair for Jaffer as Gaurav bowls a slower full delivery on the leg stump and Jaffer falls for the trap, clean bowled. Here's Sarfaraz Khan. He's closing in on a 1000 runs for the season.

MUMBAI 118/2 in 23 OVERS: Parkar on strike. Kartikeya with the ball. The field's spread out. Just a slip in place for Parkar. Kartikeya bowls a leg-stump line and Parkar sweeps fine past the keeper for a four. Kartikeya sticking to the line outside leg. Parkar pinches a single off the last ball and retains strike.

Sun's out over Chinnaswamy Stadium. There's a smattering of clouds too. But we are all set for an on-time start. Out come the MP fielders. Suved Parkar and Armaan Jaffer are in the middle as well.

9:10am: First session: 9.15am to 11:45am; second session: 12.25pm to 2.25pm; third session: 2:45pm until stumps.

9:00am: MP remain on course to win its first Ranji Trophy title after centuries from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar. Here's a wrap of the fourth day's play - REPORT

8:51am: It will be interesting to see Suved Parkar and Armaan Jaffer's approach this morning. Mumbai's still 49 runs behind MP's first-innings score and they've lost two wickets. MP's in the driver seat. To entertain any thoughts of what will be a spectacular come-from-behind win, Mumbai needs to bat fast, set a tricky target and then get an MP lineup, that made 500-plus in its first innings, all out. The pitch is showing signs of wear and tear and scoring runs against the spin of Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain won't be easy. Mumbai will be praying for a miracle.

Good morning! Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final is upon us. It will be a 9.15 am start. It will be a minimum of 80 overs before the mandatory last hour of 15 overs. Gripping first session awaits

PLAYING 11

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande.

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya, Parth Sahani.

The teams (from) Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aakarshit Gomel, Prasad Pawar (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Suved Parkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Royston Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan. Coach: Amol Muzumdar.

Aditya Shrivastava (captain), Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wicket-keeper), Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Akshat Raghuvanshi, Saransh Jain, Puneet Datey, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Rakesh Thakur, Vikrant Bhadoria, Ankit Sharma, Omkarnath Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Arham Aquil. Coach: Chandrakant Pandit. Umpires: Virender Sharma and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan.

Match referee: Manu Nayyar.

Play starts at 9.30 a.m.

