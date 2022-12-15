Ranji Trophy Live Updates, Day 3: Jagadeesan hits century to put Tamil Nadu in command vs Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 matches happening across India. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022 Day 3 Live Updates Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B | Hyderabad 395 all out, Tamil Nadu 203/0 Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A | Haryana 46 all out & 72/1 | Himachal 487/4 dec Jharkhand vs Kerala, Elite Group C | Kerala 407/8, Jharkhand 87/3 Punjab vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D | Punjab 586/4 dec, Chandigarh 62/2 Jammu and Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D | Madhya Pradesh 308 all out | J&K 54/7 Tripura vs Gujarat, Elite Group D | Gujara.t 271 all out, Tripura 244/6 Vidarbha vs Railways, Elite Group D | Vidarbha 213 all out& 161/2 , Railways 161 all out Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate | Arunachal Pradesh 212 all out, Bihar 367/4 Sikkim vs Manipur, Plate | Manipur 186 all out & 59/4, Sikkim 202/9 Mizoram vs Meghalaya, Plate | Mizoram 252 all out & 37/3 | Meghalaya 171 all out Goa vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C | Goa 493/8 Puducherry vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C | Chhattisgarh 162 & 66/4, Puducherry 37 all out & 96/5 Nagaland vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group A | Uttarakhand 282 all out & 122/4, Nagaland 280/3 Odisha vs Baroda, Elite Group A | Odisha 337/8, Baroda 77/0 Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A | Uttar Pradesh 198 all out, Bengal 134/8 Andhra vs Mumbai, Elite Group B | Andhra 232/8, Mumbai 290/6 Assam vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B | Assam 286 all out, Saurashtra 313/3 Maharashtra vs Delhi, Elite Group B | Delhi 191 all out, Maharashtra 305/7 Karnataka vs Services, Elite Group C | Karnataka 304 all out, Services 96/4

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Day 2 Report: Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan continued his prolific run this season scoring a brilliant century (116 not out, 95b, 16x4, 3x6) and in the process, put on an unbroken, 203-run stand in 35 overs with an equally efficient opening partner B. Sai Sudharsan (87 not out, 115b, 11x4) against Hyderabad at the close of play on the second day of the four-day Ranji Trophy match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 395 which then looked to be a challenging total thanks to the brilliant Mickil Jaiswal scoring his maiden Ranji hundred (137 not out, 193b, 18x4, 3x6) in his third match. He put on a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket with captain Tanmay Agarwal (135, 271b, 16x4).

The two looked solid in handling the Tamil Nadu attack which clearly struggled till the new ball was taken. That made a big difference as after Tanmay departed, the others failed to come good in the face of accurate bowling by pacer Warrier, who completed a five-wicket haul, and was ably supported by pacer L. Vignesh, who claimed four wickets.

If Hyderabad thought it would dictate terms while bowling, then it was up against a very determined opening pair of Sudharsan and Jagadeesan. The two batted as if they had a limited-overs target by the close of play with the first 10 overs producing 65 runs.

The home team bowling line-up looked clueless as the innings progressed. Pacer Karthikeya Kak looked better when bowling to the right-handed Jagadeesan, moving the ball away, but struggled against southpaw Sudharsan.

The Tamil Nadu openers combined wonderful stroke selection with rock-solid defence when the situation demanded without actually letting the bowlers come on top at any stage.