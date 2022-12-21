Ranji Trophy Highlights: Shams Mulani takes five to leave Hyderabad six down, Mumbai 651/6 dec

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022 matches happening across India. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 2 Stumps

Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B

Mumbai 651/6, Hyderabad 173/6

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate

Sikkim 140 & 90, Meghalaya 153 & 78/0

Meghalaya won by 10 wickets

Assam vs Delhi, Elite Group B

Delhi 439, Assam 158/4

Rajasthan vs Kerala, Elite Group C

Rajasthan 337, Kerala 268/8

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Madhya Pradesh 309, Chandigarh 57 & 127

Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 125 Runs

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

Gujarat 307, J&K 135 & 83/3

Vidarbha vs Tripura, Elite Group D

Vidarbha 264, Tripura 290/7

Railways vs Punjab, Elite Group D

Match suspended after Karnail Singh pitch was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by match officials.

Punjab 162 & 18/4, Railways 150

Arunachal Pradesh 63 & 157, Mizoram 338

Mizoram won by an innings and 118 Runs

Manipur vs Bihar, Plate

Bihar 311, Manipur 229/6

Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Elite Group C

Pondicherry 170 & 58/3, Karnataka 304

Jharkhand vs Goa, Elite Group C

Jharkhand 386, Goa 99/4

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A

Uttar Pradesh 551/4 decl, Nagaland 136, 44/6

Baroda vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Baroda 615, Haryana 70/1

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A

Bengal 310 & 89/1, Himachal Pradesh 130

Uttarakhand vs Odisha, Elite Group A

Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to bowl

Odisha 213, Uttarakhand 308/3

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Elite Group B

Andhra 297, Tamil Nadu 273/4

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B

Maharashtra 472/7

Services vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Services won the toss and elected to bat

Services 213, Chhattisgarh 280/5

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shams Mulani picked a five-wicket haul to put Mumbai on top as Hyderabad ended Day two on a miserable note, losing six wickets for just 173 in reply to Mumbai’s 651/6 dec. Rohit Rayudu remained unbeaten on 72 as the rest of the batsmen failed to hand Mumbai an early advantage.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shams Mulani strikes twice as he dismisses skipper Tanmay Agarwal and Akshath Reddy to push Hyderabad on the backfoot. In reply to Mumbai’s massive score of 651/6 dec. Hyderabad is 73/2 with Rohit Rayudu and Mickil Jaiswal doing the rebuilding job.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: There comes the declaration and Sarfaraz Khan flourishes once again with a sizzling unbeaten 126 off 161 balls and his knock was stitched with 18 boundaries. The Hyderabad openers need to give a good start as Mumbai has posted a mammoth total on board.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan is in touching distance of his 150 with Mumbai posting an imposing 636/5 at Lunch on Day two. The session belonged to the Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane as he smashed a brilliant double century and then Sarafaraz took over the charge by hitting a quickfore century to put Mumbai on top.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Ajinkya Rahane departs for a brilliant 204 off 261 deliveries as Mumbai has crossed the 600-run mark with Sarfaraz Khan smashing an unbeaten century. Hyderabad after narrowly escaping a defeat against Tamil Nadu at home in its opening game is staring at another collosal task.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Excellent double century from Ajinkya Rahane as the Mumbai skipper gets to his landmark in 256 deliveries with 26 boundaries and three sixes. Sarfaraz Khan is nearing his century as the duo has forged an unbeaten 196-run stand.

Day 1 Report: Mumbai’s batting might was on display with the exciting Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Ajinkya Rahane scoring centuries to help the team post an imposing 457 for three at close of play, after being put in by Hyderabad, on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at Bandra Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

When opener Prithvi Shaw (19) was surprised by the extra bounce and late movement from pacer Karthikeya Kak to be caught behind in the fourth over of the day, Hyderabad could have hoped for something more dramatic.

But, the in-form Suryakumar Yadav (90, 80b, 15x4, 1x6) and the exciting young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal (162, 195b, 27x4, 1x6) complemented each other with wonderful stroke selection on either side of the wicket during the 153-run stand for the second wicket which clearly dented the morale of the Hyderabad bowling attack.

That Mumbai scored 169 for one at lunch in 31 overs was perhaps a reflection of the intention to demoralise the opposition, scoring quick without any risks in the approach on a pitch which didn’t bother the batters at all.

Suryakumar missed a century when he was trapped lbw by left-arm spinner M. Shashank in the third over after lunch when he stretched fully forward only to miss the line of the ball.

This saw Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (139 batting, 190b, 18x4, 2x6) join Yashasvi and the two piled on the agony for Hyderabad with their 206-run stand for the third wicket off 229 balls.

Hyderabad had something to cheer when Shashank struck dismissing the well-set Yashasvi, caught at backward short-leg mistiming a sweep stroke.

Then, it was the turn of Sarfaraz Khan to put on an unbroken 75-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rahane which ensured that it was a forgetful day for Hyderabad.