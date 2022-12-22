Ranji Trophy Day 3 Highlights: Shams Mulani takes 11, Mumbai beats Hyderabad by an innings and 217 runs

Day 3 Stumps

Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B

Mumbai 651/6, Hyderabad 214 & 220

Mumbai won by an innings and 217 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra, Elite Group B

Andhra 297 & 162/5, Tamil Nadu 345

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate

Sikkim 140 & 90, Meghalaya 153 & 78/0

Meghalaya won by 10 wickets

Assam vs Delhi, Elite Group B

Delhi 439, Assam 435/8

Rajasthan vs Kerala, Elite Group C

Rajasthan 337 & 274/5, Kerala 306

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Madhya Pradesh 309, Chandigarh 57 & 127

Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 125 Runs

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

Gujarat 307, J&K 135 & 83/3

Vidarbha vs Tripura, Elite Group D

Vidarbha 264 & 348/6, Tripura 299

Railways vs Punjab, Elite Group D

Match suspended after Karnail Singh pitch was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by match officials.

Punjab 162 & 18/4, Railways 150

Arunachal Pradesh 63 & 157, Mizoram 338

Mizoram won by an innings and 118 Runs

Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Elite Group C

Pondicherry 170 & 127, Karnataka 304

Karnataka won by an innings and 7 runs

Jharkhand vs Goa, Elite Group C

Jharkhand 386, Goa 362

Baroda vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Baroda 615, Haryana 278 & 148/2

Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A

Bengal 310 & 291/5, Himachal Pradesh 130 & 79/1

Uttarakhand vs Odisha, Elite Group A

Odisha 213 & 97/4, Uttarakhand 477

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B

Maharashtra 493, Saurashtra 255/4

Services vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Services 213 & 145/4, Chhattisgarh 389

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shams Mulani picks up 11 wickets in the match as Mumbai secures a massive win by bowling out Hyderabad for 220 runs in the second innings, thereby winning the match by 217 runs. Along with Mulani, who picked four in the second innings, Tushar Kotian took a five-wicket haul to help Mumbai beat Hyderabad.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Buddhi Rahul fights a lone battle with a 97-ball 65 as Hyderabad stares at defeat having lost eight wickets in the second innings. Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani share eight wickets as Mumbai closes in on an outright win.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shamas Mulani picks three wickets and along with Tanush Kotian has left Hyderabad in a lot of trouble. The touring party is six down, trailing by 282 runs and is staring at a defeat.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Tanush Kotian picks a three-wicket haul as he traps Rohit Rayudu as Hyderabad loses its fourth wicket. Ravi Teja joins Buddhi Rahul in the middle with Mumbai commanding and controlling proceedings.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Rohit Rayudu and Buddhi Rahul have a job in their hands as Hyderabad aims to rebuild after losing three early wickets. Shams Mulani has now an eight-wicket haul and in all likeliness will pick up his 10-wicket haul as the match progresses.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shams Mulani strikes straightaway after being introduced as he traps Mickil Jaiswal and the batsman departs for a duck after scoring a century in the opening match against Tamil Nadu. The brittle Hyderabad batting line-up is collapsing yet again and the visiting batsmen need to produce something extraordinary to prevent Mumbai from securing an outright win.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Tanush Kotian strikes to remove Hyderabad openers as Tanmay Agarwal and Akshath Reddy fall in quick succession. K Rohit Rayudu and Mikil Jaiswal have a job in their hands with the latter being promoted up the order ahead of Tanay Thyagarajan.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal and Akshath Reddy have begun well in the second essay to give Hyderabad a steady start after Mumbai enforced the follow-on. Hyderabad was bowled out for 214 in reply to Hyderabad’s 651/6. Shams Mulani was the star performer having picked a seven-wicket haul.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Shams Mulani picks seven wickets as Mumbai bowls out Hyderabad for 214 and has enforced the follow-on. Rohit Rayudu was the top scorer for Hyderabad with a 151-ball 77 as the rest failed against the spin of Mulani.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Rohit Rayudu and Tanay Thyagarajan resume Hyderabad’s reply and the duo will aim to forge a partnership and take Hyderabad closer to the Mumbai total. The Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai having posted 651/6 will aim to bundle out Hyderabad and take complete control of the game.