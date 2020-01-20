Ranji Trophy: Manipur folds for 27 as Meghalaya secures innings win

Manipur were shot out for 27 by Meghalaya, narrowly avoiding the lowest Ranji Trophy total on their way to an innings and 116-run defeat in a Plate group match here on Monday.

Resuming the day on 18 for seven, the tail-enders barely managed to take the team past Hyderabad’s lowest total of 21.

It was left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 for a base price of Rs 20 lakh, who did the star turn, grabbing a match haul of 11/47 to demolish Manipur inside two days.

The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh claimed 6/12 to skittle out Manipur for 27 in reply to Meghalaya’s 235 at the Mangaldoi Sports Association Ground in Darrang.

Six of its batsmen failed to open its account. Following on, Manipur folded for 92, handing Meghalaya a bonus point win.

Man of the match Yadav went on to take 5/35 in Manipur’s second essay.

The win took Meghalaya to 20 points from six matches.

Meanwhile, in a top of the table clash, centuries from opener Shivam Bhambri and skipper Manan Vohra put Chandigarh in command as it took a first-innings lead against leader Goa.

Playing in his sixth first-class match, the 24-year-old Bhamri remained unbeaten on a career-best 148, while Vohra slammed 102 in a 230-run second-wicket partnership to take Chandigarh to 310 for three, a lead of 59 runs at the close of play on day two.

Bhambri hit 16 fours and one six in his vigilant knock from 260 balls, while Vohra smashed 12 fours and two sixes, as Chandigarh replied strongly to the home side’s first innings total of 251.

Having done all the hard work, the skipper got out in the second over after tea with 20 runs left to match Goa’s first innings total.

Bhambri remained calm and took the team past Goa, even as it lost another wicket in the form of Raman Bishnoi.

Third-placed Chandigarh is six points behind Plate group leader Goa.