Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna rips through J&K to put Karnataka on top

He was a combination of fire and ice. Fiery with the ball and calm in his mind.

Prasidh Krishna always had pace. Tall with a high-arm action, he also gets bounce.

Despite his gifts, a lack of control adversely impacted his bowling, on occasions, in the past. The lanky pacemen put that behind in a spell of sustained hostility here.

An inspired Prasidh tore through the Jammu & Kashmir line-up with six for 35 on day two of the Ranji Trophy clash at the IIT-Chemplast ground on Friday.

Dismissed for 302 - Karun Nair made a monumental 175 while off-spinner Parvez Rasool scalped four - Karnataka bundled out J & K for 93.

Karnataka chose not to enforce the follow-on; seamer Ronit More was nursing a back spasm too.

Then, Karnataka made 128 for two - its overall lead swelling to 337- in the second innings on a surface offering assistance to both seamers and spinners.

R. Samarth (62, 106b. 9x4) impressed with his timing through the off-side. And the left-handed Devdutt Padikkal (49, 100b, 5x4) caught the eye with his back-foot play.

The openers put on 106. Both fell to Abid Mushtaq’s probing left-arm spin.

The day belonged to Prasidh. His run-up was rhythmic and his load-up was in sync with his release.

It was a spell where he bowled with patience and control. Prasidh operated with skill - he moved the ball both ways from a good length with nice carry - and stamina.

Prasidh sent down 12 successive overs without dropping in pace on either side of lunch. Before the break, he had figures of 8.4-0-32-3 and finished with 12-1-35-6.

He got the important wickets too. Qamran Iqbal, who drove handsomely during his 35, was trapped leg-before by a Prasidh delivery that held its line. Abdul Samad edged an away-going delivery and Parvez Rasool was picked up at gully.

There were wickets too for leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, with his turn and bounce, and seamer Vidyadhar Rao, moving the ball away from an off-stump line.

But then, it was a day when Prasidh Krishna stood the tallest.