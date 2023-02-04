Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra rides on Parth Bhut’s fifer to beat Punjab and reach semifinals

It was an outing to remember for the left-arm spinner Bhut as he initially bailed Saurashtra out with a century in the first innings and a 51 in the second essay, and then tore apart Punjab middle-order.

Shayan Acharya
RAJKOT 04 February, 2023 15:33 IST
RAJKOT 04 February, 2023 15:33 IST
FILE PHOTO: Saurashtra spinner Parth Bhut celebrates after taking a wicket during the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at MCA ground, Mumbai, on December 29, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Saurashtra spinner Parth Bhut celebrates after taking a wicket during the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at MCA ground, Mumbai, on December 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

It was an outing to remember for the left-arm spinner Bhut as he initially bailed Saurashtra out with a century in the first innings and a 51 in the second essay, and then tore apart Punjab middle-order.

After five days of high-intensity cricket, Saurashtra rode on Parth Bhut’s maiden five-for (5 for 89) to defeat Punjab by 71 runs and storm into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy.

It was an outing to remember for the left-arm spinner Bhut at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium as he initially bailed Saurashtra out with a century in the first innings and a 51 in the second essay, and then tore apart Punjab middle-order.

Also Read
Abu Nechim, Assam’s first representative in IPL, retires from all forms of cricket

Chasing 252 - a tricky target on a surface that aided the spinners as the day progressed - Punjab resumed the proceedings at 52 for 2 with debutant Pukhraj Mann (42, 119b, 5x4, 1x6) and nightwatchman Siddharth Kaul around.

But on the last ball of the fifth over, Bhut pitched it fuller outside off and even though Kaul defended it on the front foot, he ended up getting an outside edge and was caught by Vishvarajsinh Jadeja at slip.

Captain Mandeep Singh (45, 128b, 4x4) tried forging a stand with Mann but soon after the visiting team crossed the 100-run mark, Mann was trapped in front by Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

In the next over, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who bagged three wickets, dented Punjab’s hopes further as Nehal Wadhera fell to a poor umpiring decision. Dharmendrasinh got the ball to bounce unexpectedly, and Wadhera shouldered arms. The ball shot up, and it looked to have gone off his elbow to the wicketkeeper, but the on-field umpire raised his fingers, much to Punjab’s surprise.

Trailing by 123 runs at lunch, Punjab hoped for its captain and the experienced Anmolpreet Singh to guide the team home. But as Bhut tightened the noose, Punjab middle-order crumbled under pressure.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy: Defending champion Madhya Pradesh survives late scare, enters semifinal

Anmolpreet, who looked comfortable, was dropped at gully at the beginning of the second session, but he failed to survive longer and was dismissed by Dodiya, shortly after Punjab brought up its 150. A flat delivery got a bat-pad and went to the short leg fielder Snell Patel.

As the Saurashtra players rejoiced, Punjab hoped for a turnaround. With captain Mandeep caught at gully and Mayank Markande allowing Bhut to complete his fifer after offering an edge to Prerak Mankad at first slip, Punjab’s hopes of making it to the last-four went up in the smoke as it was bundled out for 180.

Saurashtra will play Karnataka in the semifinals.

Scoreboard:
Saurashtra (1st innings): 303
Punjab (1st innings): 431
Saurashtra (2nd innings): 379
Punjab (2nd innings): Prabhsimran Singh lbw Bhut 22, Naman Dhir c Jackson b Bhut 11, Pukhraj Mann lbw Dodiya 42, Siddharth Kaul c Vishvarajsinh Jadeja b Bhut 10, Mandeep Singh c Vishvarajsinh Jadeja b Bhut 45, Nehal Wadhera c Desai b Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2, Anmolpreet Singh c Patel b Dodiya 26, Anmol Malhotra c Desai b Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 16, Mayank Markande c Mankad b Bhut 2, Vinay Choudhary c Desai b Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3, Baltej Singh not out 1.
Extras: 0;
Total: (in 89.1 overs) 180
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-50, 3-66, 4-104, 5-107, 6-156, 7-160, 8-166, 9-179, 10-180.
Saurashtra Bowling: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 38.1-13-56-3, Bhut 33-6-89-5, Dodiya 18-5-35-2.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us