Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 3: Uttar Pradesh beats Karnataka by 5 wickets, through to semis

A brilliant unbeaten 93 from captain Karan Sharma took Uttar Pradesh past Karnataka by five wickets in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal encounter at Alur grounds here on Wednesday.

Karan, playing just his fourth First-Class match, showed nerves of steel to shut Karnataka out of the tournament. Karnataka added only 14 runs to its overnight tally to set a tricky target of 213, but the

24-year-old Karan made light of the task.

Karnataka had its chances on the third day, when the visitor was reduced to 28 for two and 114 for five. An unbroken 99-run sixth-wicket partnership between Karan and Prince Yadav (33 n.o.), however, crushed all hopes of a home win.

One-drop Priyam Garg (52, 60b, 6x4, 2x6) put Uttar Pradesh on the right track with an aggressive knock. Garg’s hook off pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa, which sailed well over deep square-leg, showed that Uttar Pradesh was unwilling to take a backward step.

An inept batting display in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh cost the side dear, Karnataka captain Manish Pandey said.



The home team was bowled out for 114, which allowed Uttar Pradesh back into the contest.



“The second innings - this was not our best batting performance. Yesterday was not a day we want to remember. We should have taken our time and seen the overs through. We cannot repeat the same mistake again,” Pandey said after the loss to Uttar Pradesh.



The skipper admitted that his run-out was “a very stupid call”, and that a “couple of bad shots cost us the game”.



“The way we lost hurts. We had plans, we have so many senior batters, but a collapse like this really hurts us. If one of the batters had played the situation better, we could have been better placed. Our batters fell like a deck of cards, when one senior batter should have taken it upon himself to take us to safety. All of us senior batters have to step up our game,” Pandey said.

The start of the Uttar Pradesh essay did not inspire confidence.

Openers Samarth Singh and Aryan Juyal threw away their wickets, playing away from the body to offer catches behind the wicket.

Batting mainstay Rinku Singh (4) fell to a shocking error in judgment.

The southpaw shouldered arms to a straight delivery from Kaverappa, only for the ball to crash into his off-stump.

Dhruv Jorel's (9) glance off the hip was pouched by substitute wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath. The substitute was required after regular gloveman Sharath Srinivas left the field with a finger injury.

Karan found an able ally in Prince. Despite facing pressure from the Karnataka players - never shy to appeal, and chirp loudly - Prince stood firm. Karan and Prince came alive in the final session, tonking the Karnataka attack to all parts to finish in style.

This is Karan’s second successive match-winning effort in the final innings, having made 116 against Maharashtra to help Uttar Pradesh reach a stiff 357-run target.

Karan, who played one match in IPL 2022, stated that he picked up valuable tips from his Lucknow Super Giants teammates K.L. Rahul and Marcus Stoinis. On his stellar knock, Karan said, “There was movement on this pitch, so the plan was to play as late and close to the body as possible. This win shows the character of our team.”