Ranji Trophy Round 4 Live Score Updates, Day 1: Delhi 133/9, Unadkat takes hat-trick; Tamil Nadu nine down

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches. Stay tuned as we get you the latest updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Score Updates

Odisha vs Nagaland | Nagaland 27/0

Andhra vs Hyderabad | Andhra 24/0

Tripura vs Chandigarh | Chandigarh 26/1

Bihar vs Sikkim | Toss delayed

Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Bengal 26/0

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh | Baroda 5/1

Maharashtra vs Assam | Assam 16/2

Saurashtra vs Delhi | Delhi 5/6

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu 11/3

Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh 3/2

Kerala vs Goa | Kerala 12/0

Rajasthan vs Jharkhand | Jharkhand 5/0

Services vs Pondicherry | Pondicherry 13/3

Railways vs J & K | Railways 14/1

Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha | Madhya Pradesh 2/0

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya | Meghalaya 18/0

Manipur vs Mizoram | Mizoram 18/0

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana | Toss delayed

Gujarat vs Punjab | Toss delayed

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: And, it’s lunch at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai has dominated the session, picking up seven wickets against Tamil Nadu for 124. For TN, Pradosh Ranjan Paul is unbeaten on 46, while Ashwin Christ is on 13. Three wickets for Tushar Deshpande, two for Shams Mulani.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Shams Mulani finds a breakthrough as the 22-run stand between Vijay Shankar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul is broken. Mulani, quite clearly Mumbai’s bowling hero in this season, cleans up the India international for 18 as Tamil Nadu’s woes continue. The visiting team reeling at 95 for six.

Saurashtra vs Delhi: Hrithik Shokeen and Shivank Vashisth have managed to resist the Saurashtra attack but Delhi is reeling at 62 for the loss of eight wickets. The opening spell from Unadkat has been terrific with the India international taking a hat-trick to put his team in a commanding position.

Saurashtra vs Delhi: Our correspondent Ayan Acharya pings from the stadium: Jaydev Unadkat has put on an exhibition of seam and swing bowling on a favourable pitch and nippy conditions. He picked up a five -for inside the first three overs and Delhi are seven down for 18

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya with an update: Tamil Nadu has had a terrible start at the Brabourne Stadium. Opting to bowl first, Mumbai pacers Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi kept the pressure going as the visiting side lost three wickets inside the first seven overs with just 20 runs on the board. Avasthi struck in his fourth delivery of the first over removing Sai Sudarshan on a duck and a few minutes later, a run out of Sai Kishore saw Tamil Nadu reeling at 5 for two. Though N Jagadeesan and Baba Aparajith tried steadying the ship, Deshpande rattled the latter’s middle-stump as the host struggled on a surface that aided the seamers.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya with an update: Well, it’s 44 for 4 for Tamil Nadu. Baba Indrajith departs as the visiting side struggles against Mumbai. Mumbai’s slip catching has been outstanding this morning. All three catches have been taken by fielders at slips. Just when Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s blitzkrieg knock helped Tamil Nadu somewhat crawl back, Tushar Deshpande claimed his third wicket of the match by dismissing N Jagadeesan for 23. The Tamil Nadu opener nibbled at second slip and Prithvi Shaw made no mistake. Tamil Nadu at 73 for five and now, the onus is on Vijay Shankar and Paul. Can the visiting side turn things around?