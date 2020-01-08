Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ashwin, Karthik return to TN squad The team led by Vijay Shankar will take on Mumbai at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai from January 11. PTI Chennai 08 January, 2020 21:49 IST India international Ravichandran Ashwin in action for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. - G. KARTHIKEYAN PTI Chennai 08 January, 2020 21:49 IST Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, named a strong team comprising ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the experienced Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund for the next two Ranji Trophy games against Mumbai and Railways.The team led by Vijay Shankar will take on Mumbai at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here from January 11 while it meets Railways here from January 19.Ashwin, who played the first two matches of the season, against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, which Tamil Nadu lost, returns to the squad for the crucial game against Mumbai.READ| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Aditya Tare returns to familiar territory Dinesh Karthik and left-handed opener Mukund too are back after having missed three matches.They featured in the first match against Karnataka.Test discard Murali Vijay, however, is not part of the squad, having missed out since the season-opener against Karnataka at Dindigul.Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), Abhinav Mukund, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suryap Prakash, Kaushik Gandhi, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, N Jagadeesan, K Vignesh, K Mukunth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.