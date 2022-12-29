Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan’s T20I captain

All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed as Afghanistan’s new captain for T20 Internationals. He replaces Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as the captain aftert the team’s exit in the first round of the T20 World Cup.

“Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has the colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format. Rashid has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and bring more glory to the nation,” Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf said in a statement.

Rashid, 24, was named captain ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup as well, but he stepped down following the announcement of the squad, claiming he was not consulted over selection. He said captaining the national team is a massive honour.

‘Huge responsibility’

“Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation,” said Rashid.

Rashid has so far represented Afghanistan in 74 T20Is and has 122 scalps to his name in the format, making him the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).

He has also been in high demand in franchise cricket, playing 361 T20 matches for 15 different teams around the globe. He has bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the second bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with the most scalps.

In February, Afghanistan is all set to tour the UAE where it will take on the host in three T20Is.