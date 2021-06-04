Rashid Khan says Afghanistan's T20 captaincy will affect his performance

Rashid Khan has declined Afghanistan's T20I captaincy, saying that he believes he is more valuable as a player than as a leader.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, the senior middle-order batsman, is the current ODI and Test captain. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board is yet to name the T20 captain.

"I am very much clear in my mind that I am better off as a player. I am good in the role as vice-captain and help the captain wherever I am needed. It's better for me that I stay away from this position," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo.

"I want to do well for the team as a player and my performance is a bit more crucial for the team rather than me thinking about different things being a captain.

"Also, it takes time, and right now the most important thing is the (T20) World Cup which is quite near and I feel it is too much for me to have.

"I am afraid it might affect my performance for the team which is a key so I am very happy as a player and whatever the decision board and selection committee make I am fully behind it and will appreciate it.

"If you have a year or two, you manage yourself and understand things only then it's easier to deal with the role.

"I was the captain once and they [board] know my mindset and which is why they kept the spot empty looking for someone else while I stay as a vice-captain," said the 22-year-old.

Rashid is set to play for the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, which resumes on June 9.