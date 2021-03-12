Rashid, Hamza put Afghanistan in driver's seat against Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan's four-for and three wickets by Amir Hamza helped Afghanistan gain upper hand against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Enforced a follow-on after being dismissed for 287 in the first innings, Zimbabwe was 24-0 in its second innings at stumps on third day. In the first innings, Afghanistan posted a mammoth 545-4 declared - with Hashmatullah Shahidi scoring a double century.

With a defeat looming large, Zimbabwe will hope that its openers Kevin Kasuza - unbeaten on 20 - and Prince Masvaure - batting on 3 - survive the spin test, with still 234 runs needed to avoid an innings defeat.

READ: Shahidi double ton puts Afghanistan in control against Zimbabwe

Starting the proceedings with 50-0 in the first innings, Masvaure (65) and Kasuza (41) took to 91 before the Afghan spinners gained control. Rashid found a breakthrough, with Kasuza being caught behind. Hamza then scalped Masvaure as wickets tumbled in the second session. Even though Sikandar Raza contributed with 85, that was not enough. He batted for 185 minutes, hitting seven boundaries and a six.

Zimbabwe won the first Test by ten wickets, last week.