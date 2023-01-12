Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has criticised Cricket Australia’s decision to pull out of the Afghanistan ODI series because of Taliban’s stance on women and girls.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage,” Rashid wrote on Twitter. “This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.” Rashid plays for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

The three-match series was scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates in March. Cricket Australia said it took the decision after “consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian government”.