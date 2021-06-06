Rashid Khan chooses PSL 6 over Sussex contract

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has decided to put his county contract with Sussex on hold to participate in the remainder of the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalandars.

"I only played two games in PSL 6 and had to go away for national duty. Now I had the option to stay back in England and here I must appreciate Sussex for their help and understanding as I had to decide between missing five games with the county or playing a whole tournament like PSL which seemed like a better option, especially as the fans wanted me to play in the PSL," said Rashid at a virtual press conference.

The T20 specialist spinner also feels that his presence in the PSL will improve relations between Pakistan Cricket Board and the Afghanistan Cricket Board. "Cricket will increase the love and respect between players of both sides. All the players who have come from Afghanistan and are playing the PSL have a great opportunity to play alongside top players and to improve their own cricket," said Rashid.

The PSL will start on June 9 at th Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi behind closed doors. "I played two games in Karachi and I am looking forward to the rest of the games in Abu Dhabi. For me PSL is ranked in the top three leagues in the world," he said.