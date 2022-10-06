Ravi Bishnoi makes ODI debut for India against South Africa

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is set to make his ODI debut for India after being picked in the starting eleven for the 1st match against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Bishnoi, who hails from Jodhpur, made his international debut against West Indies in Kolkata earlier this year, picking two wickets while conceding just 17 runs in four overs and was recognised as the ‘Player of the Match.’

A round of applause as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debuts.



Go well! 👍



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/d65WZUUDh2#TeamIndia | #INDvSApic.twitter.com/h5mThKwkoS — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

Bishnoi made his domestic debut for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in 2019.

He was a member of the Priyam Garg-led side that finished as runner-up at the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020 where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

He was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore for IPL 2020 before being drafted in by the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the 2022 season.