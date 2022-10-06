Cricket

Ravi Bishnoi makes ODI debut for India against South Africa

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi makes his ODI debut for India against South Africa in the first match in Lucknow.

Team Sportstar
06 October, 2022 15:58 IST
FILE PHOTO - Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi makes his ODI debut against South Africa in the 1st ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi makes his ODI debut against South Africa in the 1st ODI in Lucknow on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is set to make his ODI debut for India after being picked in the starting eleven for the 1st match against South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

IND vs SA 1st ODI LIVE BLOG

The 22-year-old Bishnoi, who hails from Jodhpur, made his international debut against West Indies in Kolkata earlier this year, picking two wickets while conceding just 17 runs in four overs and was recognised as the ‘Player of the Match.’

Bishnoi made his domestic debut for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in 2019.

He was a member of the Priyam Garg-led side that finished as runner-up at the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2020 where he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

He was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore for IPL 2020 before being drafted in by the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the 2022 season.

