Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R. Sridhar launch St. John's Sports Foundation

Former India cricket coach Ravi Shastri along with his support staff Bharat Arun and R. Sridhar launched St. John’s Sports Foundation and Coaching Beyond in the presence of Rt Rev A.C Solomon Raj, CSI of Medak, at Secunderabad here on Thursday.

“We are not here just to attach our names. We will be part of every sporting activity here. This place has a rich history having produced many cricketers for more than 30 years. I can assure you this will be a world-class centre producing quality cricketers,” Shastri said.

“This will be a true centre of excellence not just in cricket but will soon for other disciplines too. We thank Rev Solomon Raj for giving us this site to put in place a truly world-class facility including an indoor nets facility,” the former India cricketer said.

“We at Coaching Beyond with emphasis on work ethics, discipline and strive to push the limits, to look far beyond than merely coaching. We ensure that those who are enrolled inculcate the qualities to evolve into champions. Our endeavour is to produce superstars,” he said.

“We are aware talent comes from the outskirts. I am sure with my colleagues Arun and Sridhar with the support of John Manoj (founder of St. John’s Foundation), we see more and more cricketers are groomed who go on to play for the country,” Shastri said.

Vihari’s gesture

India cricketer Hanuma Vihari donated Rs. 2 lakhs to the Foundation and also informed that he would be sponsoring 20 young players in their pursuit of excellence. His mother handed over the cheque to Rev Solomon Raj.

Bishop Solomon Raj said it would be great to see hassle-free coaching to each member of the society irrespective of which community they hail from. He appreciated John Manoj for selflessly promoting sports.

John Manoj, during his vote of thanks, traced the journey to April 1987 when St. John’s Foundation was started by former Test cricketer M.V. Narasimha Rao (Bobjee) and ex-Hyderabad Ranji cricketer V. Manohar, who flew from New Zealand to be present today for the occasion.

“We are grateful to Bishop Solomon Raj for always extending the complete support to the sporting activities,” he concluded.