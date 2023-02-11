Ashwin after India’s win vs Australia: Thankful that I’ve got a partner like Jadeja bowling alongside me

Ravichandran Ashwin will be glad with his performances with both bat and ball as India registered an innings and 132-run win against Australia in the first Test on Saturday.

Ashwin finished the match with three wickets and a half century in the first innings and a fifer in the second.

If his five-wicket haul in the second innings ensured India’s massive win, his handy knock with the bat in the first innings, after he came in as a nightwatchman, took the game a further bit away from the Aussies.

His spin companion Ravindra Jadeja put on a stellar performance and became the only Indian to get a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same match on five occasions.

Together, the Ashwin-Jadeja combo scalped 15 wickets in the match and kept Australia on the backfoot throughout the contest.

“Massive help is an understatement. He’s been in phenomenal form. The way he’s batted, the way he’s bowled and we don’t have to talk about how well he moves in the field. He’s been a fantastic cricketer. I’m so thankful for the fact that I’ve got a partner like him to be bowling alongside me and Axar is no ordinary bowler either. We’ve got a very good set of spinners and all of us who can bat.” said Ashwin on his exploits alongside Jadeja.

Ashwin was sent in as the nightwatchman on day one after KL Rahul was dismissed caught and bowled by debutant Todd Murphy, right before the end of day’s play.

Teaming up with skipper Rohit Sharma, Ashwin scored a handy 62-ball 23 and a 42-run second wicket partnership that frustrated the Aussie bowling unit. “I’ve really struggled to cope up with sitting inside and watching the guys bat sometimes, I am too nervous these days. I’ve been asking them for an opportunity to go out and bat early if there’s an opportunity and it presented itself. My friend Pujara just let it go, he said I need a nightwatchman, 20 minutes to go.’ I took the opportunity gladly.” said Ashwin after the match.

“I thought this wicket was quite slow. You need to get the batsman driving on this. Getting them to drive was a good way for me to lure them into shots and induce the other half of the bat as well. The carry and bounce seemed a little low.” he added when asked about the bowling conditions at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

“You know how things work from the third day onwards here in Test matches. I’d credit the batting unit, they really dug deep and kept them on the field for a long while. It’s going to be tough for the team coming out and bat. The early wickets really set the tone today.” added the 37-year-old.