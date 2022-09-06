Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja undergoes surgery for knee injury, to start rehab soon

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 21:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2022 group stage match against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

FILE PHOTO: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2022 group stage match against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. | Photo Credit: AP

Jadeja played the first two games of the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong in UAE before being ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to right knee injury.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday said that he had underwent surgery for his right knee injury and will begin the rehabilitation process soon.

In an Instagram post, Jadeja said, “The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes.”

Jadeja played the first two games of the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong in UAE before being ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to injury. On Tuesday, pacer Avesh Khan too was ruled out of Asia Cup and replaced by Deepak Chahar.

There is a chance Jadeja might also miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. However, in a press conference on September 3, India head coach Rahul Dravid said, “Jadeja is obviously ruled out of the Asia Cup. He is under the care of the medical team. He will see the doctors and experts. The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don’t want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or in. It’s part of sport - people get injured. It’s part of our job to manage how it goes. A lot will depend on his rehab and the severity of the injury. I don’t want to rule him out or make too many comments until we get a clearer picture.” 

