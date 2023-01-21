Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja to join Saurashtra Ranji Trophy squad on Sunday

Jadeja, who has been out of action since August 2022 with a knee injury, was recently also named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ayan Acharya
CHENNAI 21 January, 2023 20:01 IST
CHENNAI 21 January, 2023 20:01 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

FILE PHOTO: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jadeja, who has been out of action since August 2022 with a knee injury, was recently also named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will join the Saurashtra team in Chennai on Sunday for its final league match of the Ranji Trophy. 

“His training and workload will be as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) protocols,” Saurashtra coach Niraj Odedra told Sportstar after landing in the city.

The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion will face Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium from Tuesday, January 24. Jadeja last featured in a Ranji Trophy game in November 2018. Saurashtra, on top of Elite Group B with 26 points, lost its last match against Andhra in Rajkot by 150 runs.

Also Read
India squad for Australia series: Bumrah misses out, Unadkat included for first two Border-Gavaskar Tests

“In fact, I had sent Jaddu a WhatsApp text saying that the boys are really excited to have him back. He immediately wrote back saying he is looking forward to catching up with the team. It’s been a while since he played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. A player of that calibre joining the team is a huge morale boost as well,” Odedra added.

Jadeja, who has been out of action since August 2022 due to a knee injury, was named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test will be played in Nagpur from February 9, followed by the second in Delhi and the final two in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident, further amplifies left-hander Jadeja’s importance for the upcoming series. In the last three years, Jadeja has 31 Test wickets at an average of 25.16, including one five-for. He has been equally impressive with the bat, scoring 679 runs at an average of a shade under 40, including two hundreds and three fifties.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us