India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will join the Saurashtra team in Chennai on Sunday for its final league match of the Ranji Trophy.

“His training and workload will be as per the National Cricket Academy (NCA) protocols,” Saurashtra coach Niraj Odedra told Sportstar after landing in the city.

The 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion will face Tamil Nadu at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium from Tuesday, January 24. Jadeja last featured in a Ranji Trophy game in November 2018. Saurashtra, on top of Elite Group B with 26 points, lost its last match against Andhra in Rajkot by 150 runs.

“In fact, I had sent Jaddu a WhatsApp text saying that the boys are really excited to have him back. He immediately wrote back saying he is looking forward to catching up with the team. It’s been a while since he played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. A player of that calibre joining the team is a huge morale boost as well,” Odedra added.

Jadeja, who has been out of action since August 2022 due to a knee injury, was named in the 17-man squad for the first two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test will be played in Nagpur from February 9, followed by the second in Delhi and the final two in Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

Absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident, further amplifies left-hander Jadeja’s importance for the upcoming series. In the last three years, Jadeja has 31 Test wickets at an average of 25.16, including one five-for. He has been equally impressive with the bat, scoring 679 runs at an average of a shade under 40, including two hundreds and three fifties.